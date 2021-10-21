In times of panic, such as house fires, it can sometimes be hard for people to focus. October is Fire Safety Month, and knowing safety measures can help prevent fires and help in implementing a plan in the event there is one.
One important piece of information people, especially children, need to know is their address if someone has to call 911 to report a fire. People should also have a visible address number on their home or mailbox
“We ask what kind of fire and the location of the fire. People ask us, ‘What does it matter what type of fire it is?’ If it’s a propane fire, that’s a different response mode we’d be in. It may not be just you we’re worried about. We might have to get some more resources coming like the police or another department for evacuation purposes,” said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.
He added firefighters also worry about ventilation-fed fires, and winds can play a factor. It’s another reason why dispatchers could ask where exactly the fire is in a structure.
“Say a fire is in the back corner and it has already breached a window, if we open the front door, we created a direct flow path from the back of the house. If the fire is blowing towards us, it flows the fire directly towards us,” McGonagill said.
People should pre-plan in case of a fire by having evacuation plans and routes and knowing a designated safe area far enough away from the building for occupants to meet.
“Once you’re outside for any type of fire, stay outside. Do not return back inside the structure for anything. Let us come, do our job and extinguish the fire. We will do everything we can and save anything of your assets the fastest we can in the safest and most efficient way we can,” he said. “The statistics most of the time for anyone who goes back in the structure, they don’t return outside. They get overtaken by smoke.”
McGonagill stressed for people to keep doors and windows closed during a fire.
“Everybody thinks they should get the smoke out of the house. What you’re doing is fueling the fire and giving it what it needs, which is oxygen, to burn,” he said.
For any building, no entranceways or exits should ever be blocked.
McGonagill said it’s best for people to keep their bedroom doors closed while sleeping to add another layer of protection in case of a fire.
People should have smoke detectors on every floor, hallways and every bedroom, and their batteries should be changed twice a year. He added Daylight Savings Time changes are good times to do so.
“When you go to sleep, your senses do too. Your smell goes to sleep like everything else. You’ve got to have something to arouse you, and that should be a smoke alarm,” McGonagill said.
Every so often people should turn their fire extinguishers upside down and hit the bottom of them with a rubber mallet to circulate the dry chemical powder inside so it won’t harden and can continue to activate.
Different brands of fire extinguishers have different life spans, and they’re supposed to be inspected twice a year.
With colder temperatures approaching, people should also have chimneys inspected on a regular basis and follow space heater safety tips.
“They need to be three to five feet away from any type of furniture. They need to be plugged directly into the wall. Do not use any type of extension cord. I cannot emphasize enough to not use an extension cord,” McGonagill said. “With gas heaters, always check to make sure they’re ventilated. With the flame, it should be blue because that means there’s no dust or lent inside. If it is burning orange or omitting a white powdery paste on the heater, most of the time it’s not burning efficiently and it could cause carbon monoxide inside the structure.”
In kitchens, people should keep grease and items such as boxes and paper towels away from stoves. Electrical breaker boxes should be labeled and never covered up with items. People should also keep dryer lent traps and hoses clean.
McGonagill added people should have flashlights and weather radios, especially during times of severe weather in the event of lightning strikes sparking fires.
The Amory Fire Department has a log with coordinates to residents’ storm shelters with names and addresses in order for firefighters to perform safety checks following a natural disaster. Anyone who hasn’t already registered can do so by calling 256-8383.
Outdoor fire safety
Fall is typically a time for more outdoor activities such as bonfires and burning leaves, and people should follow safety tips. There have been recent incidents in the county when people have sustained injuries from brush fires.
“When you have an outside fire, make sure you don’t just pour gas on it and throw a match on it with the gas can near. Make sure your flammable liquid is in a secure location. If you’re going to do a bonfire, do it with natural material if there’s any way. Never ever pour anything flammable on a fire that’s smoldering because it takes a chance of flashing back on you,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker.
He added people shouldn’t burn if conditions are dry, especially when the winds are higher.
“People need to remember they’re responsible for whatever leaves your property and goes on somebody else’s property and does damages, not matter how minor,” Tucker said. “Think ahead and have a plan. Don’t be haphazard.”
People should also have tools and a hose if they are doing outside burning.
“At the first drop of trouble, call 911,” Tucker said. “If you’re going to do big burns that you’ve cut around, let 911 know so we’re not running out there if it’s something we’re not really needed for.”
With bonfires, people should pay attention, not get too close to the fire and bonfires shouldn’t be too big.
While some people may burn leaves from their yards or toilet paper in their tree branches if their yard is rolled, Tucker said people should be aware how dry a tree could be, which could lead to more serious issues.
“Any fire department is happy to help once it gets out of hand and they’d rather know quickly. As soon as you think it’s out of hand, you need to call 911,” he said.
As far as hunting season, Tucker recommends for people have fire extinguishers in their deer stands and on their four-wheelers and side-by-sides.