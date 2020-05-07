Through data released May 4 by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s numbers of positive coronavirus cases again came in second to only DeSoto County for most known cases in North Mississippi.
Monroe County reported 175 positive cases since March 16 to DeSoto County’s 304.
While local officials on the front line work to manage the pandemic, they urge people to take the proper precautions to reduce the further spread.
“Everyone wants a pill and a quick fix, but I think the most important things we can do are those things we’ve been told since the very beginning. We get bored with it and careless, but it’s still the most important thing we can do,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford. “I think it’s time to think about what the new norm is going to be and keep practicing good habits [such as hand washing] that will help protect against not just coronavirus but cold and flu too.”
Last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health began reporting the state’s total number of presumptive recoveries, which was 4,421. The statistic, which doesn’t break down county-by-county recoveries, will be updated weekly.
Providers’ perspectives
Three nurse practitioners at Monroe Regional Hospital, Lisa Mason, Penny Finch and Alan Easter, are of the same opinion coronavirus has been present longer than March, speculating people had cases as far back as late 2019.
“We had a whole lot of negative flus and flu-like illness starting in early- to mid-December. That’s why I think we’ve already had it,” Mason said. “We’ve all been saying we’ve seen this since November and December, no doubt.”
Easter added looking back at previous admissions leads him to that belief.
“I don’t know if the symptoms are any worse now than they were then. I don’t think they’re any worse. I think the hype is much worse than the bite,” Mason said.
Finch thinks people are so fearful of coronavirus since it’s new.
Uncontrolled underlying issues such as diabetes, hypertension and COPD are contributing factors to the number of positive cases, according to Mason.
Students out of school congregating and going to their grandparents can be asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus, which also increases the chances of the virus’ spread. Mason’s biggest advice to younger people is to stay away from older people who are more at risk of contracting the virus.
Several of her patients who have tested positive have been in the early 20s to 40s age range, and she said they’ve been successful in recovering.
“The public needs to understand what we’re seeing is, in some people, it can get severe, but even though our numbers are high here, the majority of our patients have done really, really well. I’ve told most of them who have tears running down their faces, ‘Don’t worry, you’re healthy.’ I’ve told them, ‘You’re going to feel like the flu times two,’” she said.
Mason has had one 6-month-old child who tested positive. She thinks the clinic’s providers have witnessed several false-negative cases.
The state department of epidemiology is contacted about every positive test.
“From my understanding, that office calls the patient. I know they’re calling asking questions, where they were, how many were exposed, what their symptoms are. It’s almost like they’re data collecting to understand the best they can what’s continuing to change amongst people,” Mason said.
Approximately 50 people were tested through a free one-day coronavirus test at Access Family Health Services in Smithville last week.
“I don’t know if that’s an indication that people are to the point that they really don’t want to know and want to get back to life as normal. I know there’s still concern with people,” Sumerford said. “I think there’s a little more of a calmness. I think as people become more familiar with people they know that have had it, it can work either way. If they know somebody who has been really sick or died, then they’re probably more afraid. If they know somebody that had very mild symptoms, they may be less cautious and not really that afraid.”
Mason urged people to follow CDC guidelines such as good hygiene, proper hand washing and not touching your face. She added that it’s safer for people to not wear gloves.
Easter urges people to take providers’ advice as far as being quarantined to help keep the virus from spreading, saying it’s for the sake of a patient’s family and community. .
The biggest pieces of advice Finch, Easter and Mason offer to people are to eat healthy; take multi-vitamins, Vitamin C and zinc; and manage underlying health issues such as hypertension and diabetes.
Inside and out of
long-term care facilities
A little more than half of the county’s cases – 88 – are linked to long-term care facilities, specifically Diversicare of Amory and River Place Nursing Center. Care Center of Aberdeen Director of Nursing Carol Sweeney confirmed May 1 two employees who work in housekeeping tested positive.
“No resident has a positive case,” she said. “We have two employees who are positive with no signs or symptoms. They work in housekeeping, and that is a different building outside of our facility. They work in laundry. They weren’t around anyone who would pose a threat.”
Sweeney added the two employees have been gone from work for seven days.
Outside of long-term care facilities, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said she has not identified any particular common links that might explain the surge in cases Monroe County has seen since mid-April.
Sanderson also said COVID-19 cases are evenly distributed throughout the county.
Since the county’s first case in mid-March, the count gradually grew for approximately a month, with each day of reporting by the MSDH bringing only one or two at a time. However, Monroe County followed Mississippi’s trend of a significant spike in mid-April. On April 15, both experienced what was at the time their biggest one-day increases.
Mississippi reported 273 new cases that day, and Monroe County had eight. Monroe County tied with Lee County that day for the highest number of county-level cases in the region.
Since, cases have climbed steadily in Monroe County, only slowing in recent days. April 30 was the county’s first day since early April with no new positive cases. Monroe County’s biggest one-day spike thus far occurred April 21 with 20 new positive tests reported.
A coroner’s perspective
As of Monday morning, Monroe County’s total number of deaths from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 totaled 17 with additional cases under review by the MSDH, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley. The majority of them were linked to long-term care facilities. The youngest person to die in the county so far was 60, and the oldest person was 92.
The vast majority of the cases at long-term care facilities all had other chronic medical conditions.
“This is happening in other states. No matter how hard the long-term care facilities tried to keep it out, we’ve had two that it did get in,” Gurley said. “That’s why our numbers are so high as far as deaths. If you took out the nursing home deaths, you’d be right in line with the counties around us.”
He and Sanderson have worked together with the long-term care facilities to maintain safety to the public when residents pass away and are transported to funeral homes.
Gurley noted the state-issued handbook for coroners requires the involvement of coroners when a death may be linked to a virulent or contagious disease that may constitute a public hazard.
“COVID-19 falls under cases that are to be reported to the coroner,” he said. “We were told in the beginning all people who test positive for COVID-19, that was to be put on the death certificate in the top four lines. Even if the person had serious other medical conditions, it should definitely be listed as a contributing factor.”
He added coroners have been advised by doctors as to the cause of death.
All death certificates are electronically sent to funeral homes and the state department of vital records, which operates under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gurley emphasized the role of coroners in reporting deaths involving COVID-19, particularly given the idea among some skeptics that hospitals are padding the death count of the disease.
“The rumors out there that everyone dying is dying of COVID because hospitals are getting more government funding; that’s certainly out there,” Gurley said. “I don’t know anything about that. My office certainly isn’t getting any more government funding.”
Gurley’s message to people with loved ones at nursing homes is to have patience in the face of visitation restrictions.
“We’ve got to get this cleared up at our long-term care facilities. They’re operating under health department guidelines right now,” Gurley said.