Following March 24’s EF-3 tornado, the Farm Service Agency announced the sign-up for emergency programs.
ECP – Emergency Conservation Program – Clearing debris from open cropland and/or pastureland; repairing fences
Producers suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Monroe County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Office. Producers are only eligible when the damage to cropland or pastureland fields will result in a total cost in excess of $1000 when considering all inputs including but not limited to personal labor and/or machinery. Funds have been requested for the following practices:
• 75% allowable cost to remove trees or debris from open cropland and/or pastureland. This will not cover any wooded acres. This practice is designed to provide monetary assistance to restore productive uses of the acreage by removing debris that is preventing normal agricultural operations from occurring.
• 75% allowable cost to replace/repair fences damaged that are being used to maintain livestock in normal years.
Producers who have suffered a loss may contact the FSA County Office and request assistance. The deadline to signup is May 26, 2023. Late-filed applications can be accepted but will be funded last pending funds available.
Note: Higher cost-share limit may be available for Social Disadvantage, Limited Resource or Beginning Farmers.
EFRP – Emergency Forest Restoration Program – Rehabilitating Forest land to be cleared and replanted to trees
Commercial producers of Nonindustrial private forest (NIPF) landowners suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) that is administered by the Monroe County Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office, if untreated would either impair or endanger the natural resources on the land or materially affect the use of the land. This program excludes acreage not considered in commercial timber production.
The EFRP practice provides restoration measures to restore forest health and forest-related resources. Funds have been requested for the following practice:
• 75% cost-share on NIPF for: removing debris / site preparation /seeding establishing or replanting.
Producers who have suffered a commercial tree loss may contact the Monroe County FSA County Office and request assistance. The deadline to signup is May 26, 2023. Late-filed applications can be accepted but will be funded last pending funds.
CRP Acreage Rehabilitation can occur at 50% cost-share. ELAP program can cover losses for purchased or stored livestock feed that was lost during the storm. LIP program can cover losses of commercial production animals killed during the storm.
