The 2019 Farm Service Agency county committee elections began on Nov. 4, when ballots were mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return the ballots to local FSA offices, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 2.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA. Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs; conservation programs; incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities; emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, may also be eligible to vote.
Eligible voters in local administrative area LAA(1) Wren, Bigbee, Aberdeen, Prairie and Nettleton who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from their local USDA Service Center.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2020.
The candidates in this year’s election are:
- Louis Clay is nominated and is being elected to serve as COC member for a three-year term. The nominee resides in the Prairie community. Clay is a member of the Masonic Lodge, senior deacon at Mt. Union Church and owner of Clay Trucking Co. The nominee is willing to serve if elected.
- John T (Tommy) Coggin Jr is nominated and is being elected to serve as COC member for a three-year term. The nominee resides in the Wren/Nettleton area and has produced corn and soybeans along with cattle management for 30 plus years. He serves on the Wren Water Board. The nominee is willing to serve if elected.
- Lynn Fisher is nominated and is being elected to serve as COC member for a three-year term. The nominee resides in the Prairie community and is currently involved in corn, soybeans, cotton and wheat production along with cattle management. She is a license FCIC crop insurance agent and a member of the MS Cattleman Association. The nominee is willing to serve if elected.
More information on county committees, such as the new 2019 fact sheet, can be found on the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or at a local USDA Service Center.