People browse through items at a yard sale at Hamilton Community Center to raise funds for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – As of last week, approximately $81,000 had been raised towards the $198,000 goal for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project. In addition to continued yard sales, a committee will soon begin to contact churches and businesses directly to inquire about supporting the project, which entails a 120-foot-tall and 64-foot-wide cross to be built alongside Highway 45.

