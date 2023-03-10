ABERDEEN – As of last week, approximately $81,000 had been raised towards the $198,000 goal for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project. In addition to continued yard sales, a committee will soon begin to contact churches and businesses directly to inquire about supporting the project, which entails a 120-foot-tall and 64-foot-wide cross to be built alongside Highway 45.
“We need $30,000 more before we can tell them to order aluminum and steel. We need another $75,000 to $80,000 either in-kind or cash on hand,” said Evelyn Thompson, who is helping drive the effort.
As fundraising efforts soon increase, she said volunteers are needed to contact three or four businesses to give information and seek donations for the cross effort.
The goal is to raise the cross this year.
“If it wasn’t for the wonderful people who care, it wouldn’t be happening,” Thompson said.
Through additional donor options, there are three tiers allowing for individuals’, families’ and businesses’ names to be engraved in places around the cross.
Those donating $10,000 or more can have their names engraved on rows of stones, which will be eight feet high, around the base of the cross. Those contributing $5,000 can have their names engraved on boulders in the perimeter of the cross, and those making donations of $1,000 or more can have their names engraved on pavers leading up to the cross.
Thompson expresses her appreciation to people who have donated towards the recent yard sales and the volunteers who have helped at them.
“We pass donations left over from yard sales on to other nonprofits,” Thompson said. “We need more churches and clubs to have yard sales because it helps people out. We’re trying to be the hands and feet of the Lord.”
Thompson said the CREATE Foundation has an option in which donors can have donations drafted from their bank accounts. She said people may also support the effort through memoriams and honorariums.
Donations for the project can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.