AMORY – Citizen-led discussion during June 20’s board of aldermen meeting focused on improvement needs at the Concord Complex.
Lori Forrester called attention during public input to dilapidated conditions at the ballfields, saying the Amory Youth Parents Association is raising funds to replace scoreboards, update batting cages and renovate concession stand and bathrooms.
“The scoreboards aren’t functioning for the kids, and parents have to keep up with scores. We want to improve the facilities for the kids and host tournaments, which would boost the local economy,” she said.
Forrester shared inquiries of supporters regarding a partnership with the city in continuing improvements and maintaining investments in the facilities.
“There are approximately 675 kids per year that register through the park and recreation department to play sports. If you multiply each child by at least two people who come to watch them play, that’s 1,350 people per week,” she said.
Mayor Corey Glenn apologized for neglect in maintaining the fields.
“We certainly recognize the economic impact of what goes on out there. We agree that improvements are needed,” he said.
Glenn asked Forrester to share the association’s project list with the city and also pledged to redouble efforts for a partnership and explore other options for supporting the association’s efforts.
In a separate matter, Jamica James of the Amory Parks and Recreation Department said a celebration is set for July 3 at Panther Park from 5 to 9 p.m. It will include fireworks, music, food trucks and a water slide for children. The public is invited to come and enjoy the evening.
Aldermen approved to amend Ordinance 1719 to permit an ice cream truck to do business on Sunday.
“My granddaughter asked for it. I’m for it,” said alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill.
The board also approved zoning changes for residential construction and also for a new clinic alongside Cotton Gin Port Road near the Walmart Supercenter.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth asked for the meeting to be adjourned in memory of the last Rose Gallop Morgan.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&