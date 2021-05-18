ABERDEEN – Four-term police chief Henry Randle will be laid to rest Saturday, May 22. Randle lost his battle to cancer May 16 at the age of 50.
Visitation is Friday from 2 until 6 p.m. at South Matubba Street Church of Christ. The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Aberdeen High School.
Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery alongside Highway 8.
During Tuesday's board of aldermen meeting, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes encouraged people to wear black and gold to represent Randle's favorite NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Carter’s Funeral Services in Columbus is in charge of arrangements.