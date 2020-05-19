With limitations on the number of people allowed at gatherings, funeral homes have had to change the way they operate as services have been limited in what they can offer at this time.
For weeks, they have mostly operated with a visitation or small chapel service limited to just 10 members of the deceased’s family and a graveside service.
“What we have been doing is gathering in our chapel with the family, and we don’t charge them for it because we’re only there for about an hour,” said Robert Pickle, director of E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. “From there we go to a graveside service, and it’s still only 10 people, but we can keep extended family further away. It also helps that we can film the graveside service and make that available to families. Most of the people who have come in our funeral home have been good about wearing masks as well.”
One concern with graveside services is if restrictions are still in place when hotter summertime temperatures arrive.
“We have had a lot of families sitting in their cars to be at the graveside service from a distance,” said Jeremy Belle, manager of Belle Memorial Funeral Home. “So far the weather has been favorable, but I’m not sure how it’s going to work when it gets hot. Everything we have been doing has been to comply with the state’s rules and regulations, but also for the safety of ourselves and the families. We want to make it as meaningful as we can within the rules.”
Bobby Cleveland, co-owner of Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home, thinks graveside services allow for a few more people to attend, from a distance.
“They use their common judgment and are far enough away, but the family still knows they are there,” he said. “They just aren’t right up with them at the graveside.”
Kenny Tisdale, president of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, said they have done services inside their chapel with fewer than 10 people and also one at a church.
“In our chapel, we can space people apart, sit them on every other bench,” Tisdale said. “It’s just been private family memorial services with no times being ran in the paper.”
While several funeral homes haven’t witnessed many families opting for memorial services at later dates, Pickle has had some customers choose that option.
“We have had around three or four families that have done that,” Pickle said. “The first family that chose that was from a large church family and wanted to do something at their church when things clear up. You get that support people bring.”
Cleveland agreed that the support a grieving family receives from its extended family and friends is part of what’s missing during this time.
“It hurts our hearts simply because while their loved ones are in the hospital or nursing home, they are either restricted or can’t see them at all. When they get to us, we are ready to serve, but we’re still limited by that standard of 10 people in attendance,” Cleveland said. “That alleviates all public visitations and takes a lot away from the family’s ability to go through the process of grieving, particularly when they don’t have a lot of friends or family members to support. Those of us whose heart is in this and are wanting to help people, we hate that we can’t provide that avenue for that to take place right now.”