mcj-2023-04-05-news-distribution-hub

Frankie Harris of Amory, right, gathers supplies for her family at the distribution center at J Furniture in Amory.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Following March 24’s tornado, several places sprung up countywide in church and business parking lots and even alongside back roads to provide meals and supplies to those impacted.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you