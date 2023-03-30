AMORY – Following March 24’s tornado, several places sprung up countywide in church and business parking lots and even alongside back roads to provide meals and supplies to those impacted.
In Smithville, the former Dollar General building is acting as a hub for donations and volunteer sign-ins. In Egypt, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church is providing meals, clothing and supplies. The Wren Volunteer Fire Department is serving at the community's hub for meals and supplies.
The county’s central hub for donations centered on the former Amory Garment building, which is occupied by J Furniture. The company also ran the distribution center.
“I was in the Tupelo tornado and lived in Joyner so I know what that’s like. Other than that, I’ve become a part of this community and watching the storm go through right by her house [Beth McArthur] and my plant manager’s house and then right over my cutting supervisor’s house, it looked really bad. I called the fire chief, Zack McGonagill and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a key to the place. Open it up,’” said J Furniture owner Kevin Caldwell.
He said several employees who weren’t impacted by the tornado showed up the next morning to do what was needed to help, and 17 people used it as a shelter following the storm.
In addition to serving as Amory’s main hub, food and supplies have been transported to sites and residences in Egypt, Wren and Smithville to help those impacted by the tornado.
Donations in urgent need include wheelbarrows, nails, rakes and other tools needed for cleaning up property.
“We built a system how to bring it in and put it out. We had people walking in off the streets that needed the essentials and became the hub of dropping off masses of mounds and all the donations rolling in from all over the state and all over the country,” said McArthur, whose husband helps run J Furniture.
She lives on McAllister Road, and neighbors further down the road had homes severely damaged or completely destroyed.
“It fills both of our hearts we were able to provide the space. It’s been six of us running the show with volunteers seeing we’re exhausted and people coming off the street coming to help us,” she said.
United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker expressed her appreciation.
“We can’t express how much we, as United Way, appreciate them stepping up as business owners and taking this role during this tragic time,” she said.
Caldwell is thankful for the outpouring of support.
“I’ve had people affected by the tornado come drop off water and toiletries. They’ve got their own problems and are trying to help out others. This town is going to need money. Figure out a way to donate actual money. A lot of these houses weren’t insured, and there are going to be people who need money to fix it. Maybe you can’t volunteer but if nothing else, donate,” Caldwell said.
Additionally, St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory is providing laundry service from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and showers from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Amory Church of God is providing toilet paper.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.