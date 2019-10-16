AMORY – Employees of the Amory School District were joined by their families Oct. 13 at The Arbors to celebrate the school’s first A rating from the Mississippi Department of Education since 2013. The score was representative of the 2018-2019 school year, and the event was funded by the Haskell Foundation.
Formalities of the evening were limited to a short presentation of a proclamation by Mayor Brad Blalock declaring Oct. 13 as Teacher Appreciation Day in Amory.
“We gladly accept,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
He took a minute more to express appreciation to district food service director and event planner Steve Stockton for putting together a terrific evening. Stockton was characteristically modest about his part in the effort.
“I thought it up in a couple of hours,” he said.
Students were on hand to direct incoming traffic to parking spots, and volunteers with the Haskell Foundation managed the guest register. Other students helped with food tables and a photo station to capture the memories for the staff and families.
“When you work with a crew like this, it makes it a lot easier,” said East Amory Elementary School third-grade teacher Taylor Nevins, who attended with her husband, Austin.
A field of inflatable activities was set up for children of employees near a pedestrian walk lined by crepe myrtles with framed photos of every district employee hanging from the branches.
Food such as tacos, pulled pork, ribs, burgers, white chicken chili, kettle corn and desserts was served, and a cornhole tournament was set up for the enjoyment of adults and children alike.
Soft, jazzy tunes wafted with the cool breezes as a band under the direction of Larry Burrell provided music. He was joined by Doug Thomas, Andrew Fox, Jr. and David East.
“We’re mostly retired band directors. We call ourselves The Directors,” Burrell said.
Amory School District Special Education Director Paula Wax enjoyed the evening with her daughters, Madison and Morgan.
“It’s nice to see everyone getting together outside of the work environment,” she said.
Byars couldn’t have been more pleased with how things turned out.
“I hope to do this every year. We’ll need an extra hour next time,” he said.