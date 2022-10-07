mcj-2022-10-05-news-magnolia-garden-meeting

Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett and Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens, right, shared future plans for their organizations during the Magnolia Garden Club's most recent meeting. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – The Magnolia Garden Club hosted Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens and Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett for its Sept. 29 luncheon, which focused on ongoing projects for both entities.

