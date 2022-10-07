ABERDEEN – The Magnolia Garden Club hosted Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens and Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett for its Sept. 29 luncheon, which focused on ongoing projects for both entities.
“All the people in the city need to want the same thing. We need to work together. We need to spend our energy towards the same thing. If we have energy working apart, nothing gets done,” Stevens said.
Stevens traced Save Aberdeen Landmarks’ origin to an interest in restoring the M&O Depot, which is the oldest existing train depot in Mississippi. After gaining state landmark designation and being added to the state’s 10 most endangered landmarks list, opportunities came about for continued grant opportunities.
He voiced his support in demolishing the Aberdeen Electric Department’s building, located in front of the M&O Depot, after it moves to its new location alongside Meridian Street.
“What’s going to happen if they tear that building down, the Watson building (next door) has agreed to let us have it and we’ll make a city museum. A long time ago, that building was part of the railroad, so we’re going to paint it back like the depot,” Stevens said.
It was also noted he has invested more than $71,000 for renovations to Acker Park in the past several years, and more improvements are planned.
Stevens also recapped the renovation of the Kimmel building downtown, which yielded downstairs businesses and upstairs apartments. Stevens expects a loan for the project to be paid off within the next two years, and rent income will be used for façade grants downtown.
Tackett said Aberdeen Main Street is on course to receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the possibility of an additional round.
One of her goals is the completion of downtown sidewalk improvements first began by former Mayor Jim Ballard and revamping music from underneath the Main Street awnings.
A current Main Street project is trenching and mulching around crepe myrtles alongside Commerce Street.
“We’re going to put this red mulch around them from Highway 145 hopefully all the way through town,” she said. “I’ve got about 40 people who have reached out to say they wanted to sponsor one in memory or in honor of someone.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.