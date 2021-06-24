By Monroe Journal
NETTLETON – As part of its June 15 meeting, the Nettleton School Board approved Megan Garner as the new Nettleton High School principal effective next month.
Garner is taking the place of Justin Hollis, who served as the principal at NHS since 2019.
“She has been a part of the Nettleton High School staff as an English teacher and is currently finishing up her training in administration from the University of Mississippi Principal Corps. She will finish the Principal Corps training this month and will begin her tenure July 1,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson after the meeting.
Garner received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University.