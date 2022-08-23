ABERDEEN – Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth graduated from the basic level of the Certified Municipal Official (CMO) program sponsored by the Mississippi Municipal League (MML). Under this program, local elected officials complete training and activities directly related to understanding and improving the management of local municipal issues.
Garth received the Basic CMO certification, which is earned by accumulating a minimum of 60 hours of training presented by the MML. The program is designed to take approximately two years to complete.
“The CMO program provides the participants training to help them become more effective leaders for their respective cities, and the Mississippi Municipal League is proud to offer this opportunity,” said MML Executive Director Shari T. Veazey.
Although the certification course is voluntary, the receipt of the designation of Certified Municipal Official requires completion of four core courses – municipal organization, municipal law, municipal finance and municipal land use, in addition to 40 elective hours.
The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel. MML is a nonpartisan association established in 1931, representing 291 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. It is also affiliated with the National League of Cities, a lobbying, legislative and legal arm representing municipalities before the U.S. Congress.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.