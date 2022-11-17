AMORY – The Amory School District took delivery on two new school buses, which will used for field trips and special events, last week thanks to a donation from the Gilmore Foundation.
“We met with Gilmore Foundation board members last year to discuss some projects. We talked about campus security upgrades, as well as the proposed new athletic complex, but the investment that could have the most immediate effect would be some new buses,” said Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones.
The school district originally planned to purchase a new bus while Gilmore would match that by providing another bus. Gilmore Foundation Board of Directors President Skip Miles informed Jones things worked out for the foundation to provide both buses to the district.
“We’re a 501(c)3 organization that must donate five percent of our assets every year. We funded one bus from last year’s budget and were able to get the second bus funded from this year’s budget,” Miles said.
Jones said the buses were purchased at last year’s contract price with the Mississippi Department of Education to avoid this year’s price increase. The second bus was originally earmarked for another school district in Mississippi that had to back out of the purchase, clearing the way for the Amory School District to get both buses delivered the same day from High Point, North Carolina.
The buses are Thomas Safe-T-Liners, which look distinctly different from the Bluebirds that comprise the majority of the current fleet.
“I purchased some Thomas buses when I was superintendent at Webster County schools. They’re top of the line school buses,” Jones said.
Another benefit riders will enjoy with the new buses is that they are both air conditioned. Jones said the new buses will not be assigned to regular routes at this time but rather be used for field trips and special events.
“The air conditioned buses will keep students from getting so sweaty if they are on their way to an event for which they dress up,” Miles said.
Jones said it is important for the district to look its best when transporting students and teams to events.
“The Amory School District is very grateful to the Gilmore Foundation for its support of education in Amory,” he said.
Miles, in turn, spoke on behalf of Gilmore Foundation.
“We’re pleased to help our community and families by doing what we do. We’re passionate about giving back,” he said.
