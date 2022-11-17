mcj-2022-11-16-news-gilmore-bus-donation

The Gilmore Foundation provided two new school buses for the Amory School District for field trips and traveling to statewide competitions. Pictured, from left, Gilmore Foundation board members Buddy Bryant and Skip Miles, Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones, ASD Director of Operations Coty Cox and assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens. 

 COURTESY

AMORY – The Amory School District took delivery on two new school buses, which will used for field trips and special events, last week thanks to a donation from the Gilmore Foundation.

