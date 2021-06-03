AMORY – West Amory Elementary School will undergo several improvements thanks to funding provided through the Gilmore Foundation.
“The Gilmore Foundation has given us a grant for $72,852 to do capital improvements at West Amory. We are going to use that to do some bathroom renovations and awnings at the pre-K building and at the front at the car rider line. We’re going to touchless fixtures in the bathrooms, and water fountains will have bottle fillers to eliminate hands and mouth contact to reduce spreading of germs,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars during May 25’s special-called Amory School Board meeting.
He expressed his appreciation to the Gilmore Foundation for its continued support.
“This was something Gilmore wanted to do. We gladly accepted and we thank them very much,” Byars said.
He added similar improvements and fixture replacements will be done across the district through Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
School board president Marquette Rogers inquired about disposal of the existing fixtures, and Byars said those in bad shape will be replaced but kept. Fixtures still serviceable will be fitted with new hands-free valves.
“That’s a positive thing. We’re starting with West Amory because that is where we have the biggest issues. We plan on doing the rest of the upgrades over the next year or two,” he said.
Byars also recapped renovations completed at West Amory’s gymnasium.
“It’s probably in the best condition that it’s been in a long time. We redid the lighting and put air conditioning in it over a year ago,” he said.
In other business, Byars requested approval to accept the Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services in Schools grant totaling $40,000 for the coming school year.
“It helps us pay for our SROs (school resource officers) and comes to us from MDE (Mississippi Department of Education), and we’re proud to get that.” he said.