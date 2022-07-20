mcj-2022-07-20-news-davinci-robot

Gilmore Foundation Board Chairman Skip Miles, left, congratulates Dr. Hoat Hoang before he cuts the ribbon July 11 to celebrate an upgrade for North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory's surgical robot. Also pictured is hospital administrator Jamie Rogers.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – Thanks to a half-million dollar pledge from the Gilmore Foundation, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s surgical robot is undergoing an upgrade to an Intuitive da Vinci Xi Robot, which will offer more precise procedures for patients.

