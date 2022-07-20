AMORY – Thanks to a half-million dollar pledge from the Gilmore Foundation, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s surgical robot is undergoing an upgrade to an Intuitive da Vinci Xi Robot, which will offer more precise procedures for patients.
“Our roots are in health care. This pledge directly aligns with our foundation’s tradition of serving humanity. The Gilmore Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life in our community. This new machine is not only going to improve surgeries for our friends and neighbors, but it will also improve their lives,” said Gilmore Foundation Board Chairman Skip Miles during a July 11 announcement of the upgrade.
Gilmore has had a robot for years, but North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) President and CEO Shane Spees said an upgrade was needed.
“Technology changes very quickly. Things become obsolete over time. Through the support of the Gilmore Foundation, we are able to upgrade our technology to the latest surgical robot,” he said, listing the benefits of the upgrade. “The da Vinci robot upgrade allows us to do a broader scope of cases in most general surgeries, as well as the obstetrical and gynecological specialties, and it is more efficient than earlier robot technologies.”
While the Gilmore Foundation’s contribution does not pay for the entire upgrade, Spees said the remainder of the expense will be absorbed by NMHS’ capital allocation system.
“This generous gift from the Gilmore Foundation comes at a critical time in advancing the hospital’s surgical program. This single piece of advanced equipment will create more hope and better treatment outcomes for thousands of patients suffering from a variety of issues that can be improved surgically. The best part is that it’s right in our patients’ backyard,” said NMMC Gilmore-Amory Administrator Jamie Rogers.
He credited surgeon Dr. Almaz Kurbanov for being the driving force for the hospital to pursue this upgrade.
“He was the one who challenged us to seek out this technology,” Rodgers said.
Kurbanov thanked the Gilmore Foundation for making such a big project easier to accomplish.
“We can do more precise surgeries with less invasive procedures,” he said.
Kurbanov said surgeons using the technology have a prerequisite of five years in practice, in addition to medical residency that is part of their training.
“I have done 300 to 400 cases to date,” he said.
In addition to NMMC Gilmore-Amory, other facilities in the NMHS system with surgical robots include Tupelo and West Point.
During last week’s announcement, Spees celebrated the partnership enjoyed by NMMC and the Gilmore-Amory, especially during the past two and a half years.
“What we had hoped for and expected has played out. We never wanted COVID to be part of that plan, but it proved the strength of that alignment which benefited both Gilmore-Amory and the health system. We’ve seen as many patients transferred into Gilmore-Amory for care as those that were transferred to other hospitals within our system,” he said.
