AMORY – The Amory School Board voted Nov. 8 to accept a grant from the Gilmore Foundation for as much as $65,000 for a wrought iron security fence around East Amory Elementary School.
Interim superintendent Andy Cantrell expressed appreciation on behalf of the district for the foundation’s generous support.
“A need was identified, and the Gilmore Foundation once again stepped up to support our schools and community. Once completed, this safety upgrade should be in place for years to come,” he said in a statement.
In other business, the school board agreed to lift the district’s mask order following an executive session.
“The board voted to stop requiring masks and temperature checks. Masks are now recommended, but not required. If we exceed five percent of the student population (absent) due to any COVID (recurrence), we will mask for at least two weeks,” said district executive secretary Michelle Simpson after the meeting.
Cantrell said the school district received a letter from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Office of Accreditation stating the district is accredited for the 2021-22 school year.
“That’s a good letter to receive. This letter verifies that we are accredited and in good standing with MDE. It helps provide transparency to our stakeholders that our school district is continuing to operate above board,” he said.
School board members also approved the district’s request to advertise for sealed bids and/or salvage seven used buses that were retired from service. Other equipment taken out of service includes water fountains, air conditioning units and refrigerators.
“Our plan is to advertise for sealed bids and/or salvage (these items). Next month, we will take the next step in this process by requesting approval to remove these items from our fixed assets inventory list,” Cantrell said.
The school board also approved holiday school fundraisers, including the Amory High School band’s cheese fundraiser to be completed by Nov. 18 and the Amory Career and Technical Center’s spaghetti supper on Dec. 7. The CTC will also have Christmas crafts available for sale during the supper.