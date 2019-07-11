AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory is hosting an ongoing series through next June to educate people about preventing diabetes, losing weight and learning nutrition and healthy dietary tips to improve their health.
North Mississippi Medical Center internal medicine/pediatrics specialist Dr. Vernon Rayford from North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo leads the series of seminars, which are held on two Thursday evenings each month. Although the classes began last month, guests are urged to come to any session anyway.
“We review at every session to get people caught up, so feel free to come to the next session,” Rayford said.
He said Mississippi and West Virginia trade places of being the most obese state in the nation, along with having the most health issues.
“Diabetes affects nearly 30 million people nationwide, with Type 2 diabetes being the most common form,” he said.
He added to that number saying three times as many people are at risk of having pre-diabetes symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, blurry vision and chronic fatigue.
“Everyone needs to be serious about this,” Rayford said. “It’s expensive enough to treat a comparatively well patient, but it gets really expensive to treat situations that have been ignored that can result in dialysis, blindness or even limb amputations. We’re running the risk of doubling the number of patients and we can’t afford that.”
There is no cost to attend the workshops. Registration is not required, and drop-ins are welcome. The classes are held in the hospital cafeteria’s private dining room 2 at 6 p.m.