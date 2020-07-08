Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell announced last week that Lt. Col. Randy Ginn, formerly of Amory, has been appointed to serve as Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol.
Col. Ginn has served the past four years as deputy director and chief of the Uniform Division for the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, the state’s primary law enforcement agency.
As chief of the Uniform Division, Col. Ginn managed the MHP divisions that are primarily responsible for the safety of our highways. These include the Enforcement Division, SWAT, Special Operations Group (SOG), CRASH Team, Air Operations, Training, Motorcycle Unit, Interdiction Unit, Motor Carrier Safety Division, Fleet Operations, Honor Guard, Recruiting and Public Affairs.
He has worked in many duty assignments throughout his years of service with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol since graduating from Cadet Class 45 in December 1987. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop G as a State Trooper in Monroe County. Throughout his career, he has served as an MBI special agent, MBI supervisory special agent, troop executive officer, troop commander and Central Region major.
“I am pleased that Colonel Ginn has accepted the appointment to lead the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and I know that he will continue to uphold the tradition of leading the Patrol with courtesy, service and safety,” Tindell said. “I look forward to working with him and I am confident that his years of service and experience will continue to benefit the agency as we work together to maintain public safety in our state.”
“I am truly honored that Colonel Ginn is stepping up to lead the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and ensure the safety of all Mississippians,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “I’ve known Colonel Ginn for years, and his commitment to protecting his fellow Mississippians and his years of service are unmatched. I look forward to working with him to safeguard the people of our great state.”