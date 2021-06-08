AMORY - In the Amory mayoral race between incumbent Brad Blalock and Corey Glenn, Glenn was declared the winner through unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election.
Blalock received 667 votes, or 48 percent, compared to Glenn’s 733 votes, or 52 percent.
Both candidates ran Independent.
Other contested races in Amory were for the Ward 1 alderman seat where Mike Edgeworth came out the winner over Clint Evans.
Evans, who ran Republican, had 202 votes, or 36 percent, compared to Independent candidate Edgeworth’s 353 votes, or 64 percent.
The Ward 4 alderman race was between Democrat incumbent Glen Bingham, Republican Harold A. Holloway Jr. and Libertarian Ethan Park.
Bingham, who ran Democrat, had 142 votes, or 55 percent, Holloway had 96 votes, or 38 percent, and Park had 18 votes, or 7 percent.