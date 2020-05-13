With New York City as the epicenter of the world’s COVID-19 pandemic, three Monroe County health care workers answered the calling to the front line as all three signed up to work in hospitals in the city, battling the pandemic at its forefront.
Brooke Reeves and Lauren Sloan, both licensed nurse practitioners from Amory and Hatley respectively, were assigned to Metropolitan Hospital Center in Manhattan, while Brianna Sloan of Amory, an intensive care unit nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, was assigned to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
Reeves found the information that nurses were needed in New York, and she approached Lauren, as both were between jobs at the time the pandemic hit.
“We applied and less than two days later, we were on a plane to New York,” Lauren said. “I thought my husband was going to freak when I told him about it, but this was a chance to be a part of something bigger than us.”
Brianna was already thinking about being a traveling nurse and saw there was a need for Intensive Care Unit nurses, an area she had nearly two years of experience in working.
“I’m young and healthy and already thinking about traveling, and I knew I had the skills they needed,” she said. “I had already been working with the COVID patients in Tupelo and knew what to expect and was already prepared for the fast pace of critical patients. I prepared myself for the worst, but that didn’t even compare to how it was in New York.”
Lauren and Reeves spent their first three weeks in the post-anesthesia care unit, which was turned into a unit for COVID-19 patients. Since then, they have been moved to the hospital’s ICU, working the night shift.
“Many residents are working 24-hour shifts, and we have some doctors working with us that are podiatrists or oral surgeons. Treatments change every day, and we have all proven a lot and just had to,” Lauren said. “Our best days have been when we have been able to extubate a patient because I had a doctor I worked for tell me that once you intubate a patient, there’s an 88 percent chance you won’t extubate them. We extubated seven patients through three weeks, which is more than that 12 percent. It’s very difficult, but our hospital has been really good to us.”
Extubating a patient means removing tubes, and in the case of the COVID-19 patients, taking them off a ventilator.
Checking emotions
For all the front line workers, one of the most difficult parts of dealing with COVID-19 patients is that family members are unable to be with them, even during their final days. Lauren said FaceTiming their patients’ family members has become a norm, even during the final moments of their lives.
“They die a lonely death, and that is something we have never encountered before,” Lauren said. “I have pushed computers up to their bedsides, done Zoom, brought up Westerns for them to watch on my own personal Hulu account, just anything and everything they have asked for. The worst part is hearing them tell their loved ones to forgive them or that they regret that they didn’t stay closer in touch. Many patients, their spouses had the virus first, and they want to tell them it’s not their fault that they caught it. That pulls heartstrings you didn’t know you have.”
Brianna also kept in close contact with her patients’ families and hopes that it’s a comfort to many that caregivers were with their loved ones when they passed.
“Sometimes it happened so soon that you couldn’t get their family on the phone,” she said. “That was really hard on us, and it made us realize that we were all they had. At least they knew they weren’t dying alone, and hopefully it comforted their families to know someone was in the room. Even though the circumstances were horrible, it showed me how adaptable I can be because I knew I still had the knowledge to take care of my patients and be there for them and their families.”
A new world of support
None of the three local nurses had visited New York before their assignments but both Brianna and Lauren were shocked at how empty the city was, compared to images they previously saw.
“It’s like a ghost town,” Brianna said. “You walk down the street to go to the grocery store, and you see maybe 10 people.”
The city has embraced all its front line medical workers with signs in Times Square and other high profile places, salutes by police officers and cheers and prayers from those quarantined and sheltered inside their homes.
“Every day at 7 p.m., they all get on their balconies and cheer for the front line medical workers,” Brianna said. “It sounds like the whole city is cheering for you. The police department escorted us to work on my last day. It really does keep you going. You know how many people are praying for you, and the only way I made it through it was prayers and support and people from home messaging me and encouraging me.”
Lauren agreed that the support from home and in New York City has been invaluable.
“We have thank you cards from our patients’ families that have been sent to our hotel that they have taped up inside the elevators. There are times we have gotten an Uber or food delivered where they won’t let us pay,” she said. “They know our buses and sit on their window sills and clap for us when we ride by. That breaks us down that they are so grateful that we are here. Our families have been so good to us, and Matt Hannon at American Controls Technology sent us supplies.”
Lauren also said she couldn’t imagine the experience without the support of Reeves, who she went to nurse practitioner school with and has been friends with for several years.
“We are very strong together, even when we think we can’t make it,” she said. “On our 21st night straight of working, I remember her saying, ‘I’m awake, but I can’t get out of the bed.’ And we both said, ‘But our bus leaves in 20 minutes.’ We have laughed and cried together, and sometimes we get attached to patients, which is hard when they pass.”
The long journey ahead
Reeves and Lauren signed up for eight more weeks in New York after their original stint and are currently in the third week of that assignment.
“We can leave early, but I can’t imagine it. My only thing was thinking about how long I could do this and be away from my children. Our unit is counting on everyone,” Lauren said. “I haven’t worked with a single nurse that has left, and we have formed a tight little team. It’s been hard, and I have matured during this trip. Your perspective changes, and you realize that some things are not as important as others.”
Brianna, who is home now, plans on going back to New York once her quarantine period has passed. In addition to being tested for COVID-19, she also received the antibodies test.
“On the main floor I worked on, there were around five or six nurses that tested positive. I wish I had some antibodies for it without having it,” she said. “But that means the PPE [personal protective equipment] did its job and helped with it for as much as I have been around it, and I’m thankful for that.”
For those not taking the virus seriously, Lauren said she wished those people could walk in her shoes for a day.
“It’s a very naive way of looking at it,” she said. “It’s one of the most gruesome things I have ever seen. As we try to respect every patient in death, at the end of the day, we are short on beds and have to do that as quickly as we can. It’s the saddest thing I have ever seen, and I have probably cried more in the last few months than in my entire life.”
Brianna hopes the toll that the virus has taken in New York City doesn’t happen in Monroe County.
“I don’t want the people here to have to go through and see the things we saw in New York,” she said. “You don’t want to see anyone you care for with this disease because you see how much it affects people. I know we have a lot of cases here, and I don’t want to see it get worse because I saw firsthand how much it affected New York City and the deaths there.”