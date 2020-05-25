NETTLETON – God’s House of Hope is continuing to help its roughly 30 male and female residents get past alcohol and drug addictions despite the coronavirus pandemic outside its walls.
“We have maintained but haven’t brought anyone in for two months. We quit bringing people in when this first started,” said God’s House of Hope Assistant Executive Director Abby Barnes. “We haven’t gone in and out and we haven’t let anyone else come in [including visitors] and we’ve been healthy and we’ve been sick.”
The center’s food supply has remained supplied, and people have dropped off milk and eggs. Executive director Amwy Shook said two continued needs are canned goods and cleaning supplies.
“We’ve remained steadfast and knew God would take care of us, and we’ve an increase in our financial situation. In Nettleton, people have continuously dropped off food because they can leave it at the door. At our Kilmichael center, we have a little local grocery store there and people were so faithful put money on the books there so if there was a need, we could get what we needed. God has just blessed us. Our faith has been built stronger than ever,” Shook said.
Even though God’s House of Hope residents help at F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry and in the community, it’s not a work program, so residents are accustomed to being inclusive at the center.
Meeting a continued need
Shook and Barnes said it has been difficult to tell people they can’t take them in right now but have asked for them to call back daily.
“We pray with them and encourage them and we ask them to call every day so we can at least encourage and let them know somebody is praying for them,” Shook said.
Barnes added the center is taking applications for the time being.
For God’s House of Hope, the timing of coronavirus came at a time of transition as a group recently graduated. Typically, its centers in Nettleton and Kilmichael have between 50 and 60 residents.