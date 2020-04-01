With schools suspended and executive orders passed limiting groups at certain gatherings to no more than 10 people, the past few weeks have brought out strange times for people’s normal routines. While several normal routines in pre-coronavirus times haven’t included the number of good deeds recently done, their recent impact is generating a much-needed morale boost for Monroe County.
Capturing a sense of community
Two weeks ago, a feeding program for students set up at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot doubled as meals delivered to senior citizens throughout Aberdeen and Prairie.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins took the lead in encouraging people to send cards to residents of the Care Center of Aberdeen and Monroe Regional Hospital’s Assisted Living. Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox encourages the same for Diversicare, River Place and Oak Tree Manor residents, which is among a number of good deeds being done through a volunteer effort.
One effort still in the beginning stages is a group of Amory realtors working to get gift cards from local businesses together for North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory employees.
White Oak Realty agents Angie Stevens and Jennifer Bost came up with the idea after they previously organized something similar for employees of local electric companies during recent storms.
“It was a blessing for us to give those, and everyone who received it was so kind,” Stevens said. “Jennifer [Bost] has always had that servant’s heart, and she said, ‘How can we feed the hospital staff?’ It’s a little overwhelming because there are 320 staff members, but we’re partnering with all the realtors in Amory, as well as asking some business owners to help support the idea.”
Stevens said the goal is to give each employee at least a $10 gift certificate, including ones from local restaurants.
Through the effort, 360 gift cards were delivered to North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory employees Monday, and the participating restaurants, El Toro, Dairy Kream, Deli 802, Country Boys, Bill’s Hamburgers, Hometown Pizza, Stanford’s Drive-In and Pickles, will receive $450 each. All donors’ names are listed on the gift certificates.
“We hope it will help not only the staff, but our small business owners in the restaurants,” she said. “We have still been brainstorming on what we need to do and who we need to call, and we hope it can turn into something bigger and better. We just need to take care of our healthcare workers and keep our little town rolling and encouraged, to keep their spirits up and help support our restaurants.”
Last week, Neil Palmer began placing red ribbons throughout Aberdeen in memory of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The ribbons are on sale for $5 each, with proceeds benefiting Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
Giving families something else to do
A fun family activity started last week for children in Amory is “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” based on the children’s book by the same name. Stuffed bears have been put out by families and local businesses in their windows and yards for families to find and count while driving or walking around through town.
Courtney Boatright, who had her son, Abram, read the story on Facebook, took the idea and ran with it.
“My mother said her town of Senatobia was doing it and that she had put some of our childhood bears out, and I knew that Amory was the perfect place to do one,” she said last week. “Yesterday I had my son read the book and before long, we had over 800 members in the group by the end of the day Wednesday. I appreciate everyone who has participated. Amory Main Street has participated and so have a lot of other businesses. Some are in trees, porches, windows, and there’s even a huge one riding a lawnmower.”
Boatright said the most bears found on the first day were 195 but that several families found more than 100 of them.
“It blows my mind how much it’s taken off,” she said. “People are continuing to do it for the next week or so and moving the locations of their bears so that kids can find them again. I knew that this was a good time to give it a try because the next few days were going to be pretty. It’s a great way to get people outside in their cars or walking in neighborhoods while maintaining social distancing. My boys have been excited to move our bears today and are ready to go on their next bear hunt.”
Educators’ continued impacts
Last Wednesday and Friday, Aberdeen School District employees made their way through two parts of the city in a parade to boost students’ moods. With police escorts, sirens and horns blasted through several neighborhoods, as teachers had signs on their cars with phrases such as, “We love you” and “We miss you.”
“Ms. [Letha] Jones and I must have seen the same video at the same time of teachers having a parade,” said Aberdeen Elementary School second-grade teacher Erin Walker, who helped Jones spearhead the parades. “We do have several teachers who are out town, and their names are on posters on cars.”
The school’s principal, Lauren Fondren, pushed the message through Facebook, urging students living alongside roads listed to be outside during the parade times.
Walker used her running app and GPS to help figure out the driving maps for the parade routes, and Aberdeen police officer James Buchanan helped. Last Wednesday’s parade route was a little more than nine miles, and Friday’s route was 14 miles.
Tina May, a third- and fourth-grade English Language Arts tutor at Hatley, has become a hit on Facebook, reading two children’s books per day either on a pre-recorded video or on Facebook Live.
She said a former high school classmate who is a teacher in Georgia helped give her the idea.
“She said she was going to do it, and I said, ‘Okay, I’m on board too.’ I don’t know if there are other teachers doing it, but I thought it was a great idea because not a lot of kids have a lot of resources,” May said. “It’s a good idea that their parents can have them tune in, and even though we don’t go back to school for a few weeks, you have to keep up reading habits.”
May does her readings Mondays through Fridays, and if she can’t do one in real time, she ensures a pre-recorded reading is available.
“I try to do it by 11 a.m. before lunch because I know a lot of kids are trying to eat lunch. I just grab two off my bookshelf each night that I think would be good ones,” she said. “When I do the live videos, there are a lot of people tuning in, and parents have talked about kids being so excited. A lot of my teacher friends think it’s a great idea that someone picked it up and ran with it.”
The readings have been beneficial for children who aren’t of school age as well.
“They are able to sit there and listen as well, and the best way for someone to learn vocabulary is comprehension, so that it increases every single time you hear a word,” May said. “If you listen to it, you can hear a word and if they don’t understand it, they can ask their parent what it means. It opens up discussion time.”