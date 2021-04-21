AMORY – A potentially bad situation was averted April 10 when someone living in the area of McAlpine Lake came quickly to the rescue of a 5-year-old who went underwater. Charles Sisson, who lives across the street, from the lake was working in his yard when the boy’s great-grandfather, Lee Goode, called him over just to talk.
“My dad is 86 and he took my grandson, Riggan White, over to McAlpine Lake where the pier is. He cannot swim and he’s really kind of afraid of the water. The lake level was up after all the rain. Him and my dad were walking around the lake and he was playing on the rocks and lost one of his Crocs flip flops and it started floating,” said Dexter Goode of Wren.
He said Riggan waded underwater, and Sisson went into the lake and rescued him.
“He was playing around in the water, and there was a hole right there and all of a sudden, he went down and went under and when he came back up – just the look on him, I knew it was something I needed to do. I thought I could reach him, but there was a hole and I went under,” Sisson said.
Dexter is convinced the situation would’ve turned deadly had Sisson not been there to react.
“My daddy would’ve drowned trying to get him. They both would’ve drowned. If Charles wasn’t there, he would’ve drowned; I have no doubt in my mind,” Goode said.
When he heard what happened, his first emotion was panic. After calming down, he went straight to Sisson’s house and thanked him for his good deed.
Sisson said the rescue is a reminder of how fast something like this could happen and why parental supervision is needed.
“I see a lot of children around that lake. Something like this can happen just that fast. I’ve seen little children who don’t have any parents around there at the time, and that’s scary,” he said, adding he’s witnessed other instances where there is supervision but the parents aren’t paying attention.
He wants people to be aware of water safety.