SMITHVILLE – Two candidates will face off Nov. 14 in a special election being held for a seat on the Smithville Board of Aldermen. Phil Goodwin and Mike Collums will vie for the seat formerly held by Johnny Snow, which was declared vacant in October.
Snow moved out of Smithville, which prompted aldermen to declare the seat vacant.
The town’s polling place, the Smithville Community Center, located at 60001 Franklin St., will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the special election.
Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson said registered voters must bring a valid photo ID to participate in the special election.
Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Nov. 9 to handle absentee voting, and people also may vote absentee there during normal business hours. The deadline for in-person absentee voting will be Nov. 12, and absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
People may vote absentee in the special election. Those eligible include people 65 and older; members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their spouses and/or dependents; disabled war veterans who are patients in any hospital and their spouses and/or dependents; persons temporarily residing outside of Smithville; people who are temporarily or permanently disabled; people who will be outside of the county on the day of the election; people required to be at work during the time polls are open; and parents, spouses or dependents of people with a temporary or permanent physical disability who are hospitalized outside of the county if the parents will be with that person on the day of the election.
Oct. 25 was the deadline to qualify for the race.
As the case with any other Smithville election, Goodwin and Collums are running as Independents.
The winner’s swearing-in date has not been scheduled, but Johnson anticipates for it to be in November.
The winner of the special election will hold office until the next municipal election in June 2021.
For more information, call 651-4411.