SMITHVILLE – For Smithville’s mayoral race, which was the only contested race on Tuesday’s ballot, Nancy Bishop received 47 votes, or 34 percent to Phil Goodwin’s 87 votes, or 64 percent.
There were three write-ins.
Bishop and Goodwin are both sitting members of the board of aldermen.
Goodwin will succeed one-term Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley.
After the new administration takes office in July, Smithville will have to set special elections for alderman seats. Three people – incumbent Sheila Bennett, Jimmy Dabbs and Leigh Skinner – were elected to the board of aldermen, and two people will be elected in the special election to fill the remaining seats.
Each of Smithville’s aldermen hold at-large positions.
All candidates in Smithville ran Independent.