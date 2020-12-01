JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday 13 additional counties, including Monroe County, that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his safe recovery executive order that is in effect until Dec. 11.
The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Other counties are Adams, Amite, Coahoma, Franklin, Jefferson, Kemper, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Quitman, Scott, Sunflower and Washington. Currently, 54 of Mississippi's 82 counties are now under mask mandates.
“I hope that people believe me when I say this is a time when the virus is extremely present. It is all around us right now, more than almost any time before. Please continue to be careful and safeguard yourself and your loved ones,” Reeves said.