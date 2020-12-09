Early last week, Gov. Tate Reeves added 13 new counties to be placed under mask mandates, including Monroe County. At the time, the additions meant 54 of Mississippi’s 82 counties were under mask mandates. Additionally, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, when social distancing isn’t possible, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.
Under the current strategy employed by Reeves, counties with especially high levels of COVID-19 transmission are placed under emergency executive orders that require face coverings in public as well as limitations on crowd sizes.
In addition to Monroe County, other Northeast Mississippi counties already under a mandate are Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Itawamba, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Reeves and Chief Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs both warned Dec. 1 that COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations are at alarming levels and placing stress on the ability of hospitals to care for all patients.
“Healthcare is an exhaustible resource,” Dobbs warned in a press briefing that day.
But for his part, Reeves stressed what he considers his “measured” approach to virus controls while urging Mississippians to “make small sacrifices” as needed until an effective vaccine can be widely distributed.
“This is a dangerous time. We all need to adjust our behavior accordingly,” Reeves said. “We know what works. We know wearing masks works. We know that avoiding large social gatherings helps.”
Other counties targeted Dec. 1 for a mask order were Adams, Amite, Coahoma, Franklin, Kemper, Jefferson, Noxubee, Quitman, Scott, Sunflower and Washington.
The first-term Republican governor continues his targeted, county-by-county approach to masking orders rather than adopting a uniform statewide mask mandate as urged by some of the state’s top medical leaders, including the leadership of North Mississippi Health Services.
“We believe the last place anyone wants to be for Christmas is in an ICU,” NMHS leaders wrote to Reeves in a letter recently. “Your actions would assure all Mississippians the value of mandatory masking and would serve as a catalyst to save lives.”
Other state medical figures calling for a uniform mask mandate including Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor and dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s School of Medicine.
But in a press briefing last week, Reeves declined to directly respond to these requests by state medical leaders and instead maintained his own view that county-level orders promote more urgency among local residents, as opposed to statewide mandates.
Last week, Reeves and Dobbs also discussed preliminary plans underway to distribute anticipated vaccines, though final federal approval has not yet been granted for any vaccine. However, state leaders think likely that a vaccine produced by Pfizer will be approved and available in at least limited quantities in Mississippi perhaps as soon
as this month.
Two other vaccines are also nearing potential approval by federal authorities.
Healthcare workers would be prioritized for the initial supply of vaccines, Dobbs said.
Until then, an increased level of reported infections was expected through at least last week. Any transmissions linked to Thanksgiving holidays are not likely to have yet produced identifiable cases.
“We do expect more hospitalization and more deaths, which is inevitable,” Dobbs told reporters Dec. 1.
On a local front
The countywide mandate was discussed at both the Aberdeen and Amory board of aldermen meetings Dec. 1, which were held hours after it was announced.
Aberdeen officials took action to reinstate a citywide curfew, which went into effect Dec. 7. The curfew is from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Mayor Maurice Howard proposed the matter to the board of aldermen as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The board passed the curfew unanimously. There was no discussion as to when it will expire. Aberdeen previously had a curfew from April 1 until mid-May.
“The governor has just included Monroe County into the mask mandate, which we have had one for some time. We’ve never lifted our mask ordinance, nor do we anticipate lifting it. Now there’s a limit to gathering of 10 people inside, which is to include any event, and 50 outside,” Howard said during the meeting.
It was noted during the meeting, the 10-person limit pertains to instances when social distancing is unable to achieve.
When asked about businesses being closed after the curfew goes into effect, Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said during the previous curfew, which was from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., a couple of gas stations alongside the bypass remained open after hours. There was no discussion on the matter as action was taken on the curfew later in the meeting.
After the meeting, he said the first offense is $100, with the second and subsequent offenses to not exceed $500. He said parents or people with legal custody of violators younger than 18 will be liable for fines.
“You’ve got to be responsible for these kids who have cars. They’ve got to be off the street or they’ll get a ticket,” he said.
When the city’s curfew was enacted earlier this year, Randle said his department wrote 200 to 300 tickets, mostly in the first two weeks. He added resistance and back talk won’t be tolerated when it comes to enforcing COVID-19 rules.
“When they get these curfew tickets and they plead guilty, we’re going to ask the judge that the fine be paid in full right there that day,” Randle said. “If they’re guilty, we’re going to expect $100 or they can sit it out in jail.”
Amory Mayor Brad Blalock mentioned the governor’s mask mandate in the context of a free movie planned for Dec. 11 at Frisco Park discussed by Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle. The movie was ultimately canceled.
“The only issue we have right now happened today. The governor issued an order placing Monroe County under a masking mandate. One other paragraph in that mandate limits group sizes. It says, ‘50 – outdoors.’ I guess you could sell tickets,” he said. “I don’t know how long this is going to last. It may be over before Christmas; it may be on into January before he lifts this.”
Randle wanted to note Don Easter for his professionalism in contacting him ahead of last week’s Monroe County Ducks Unlimited banquet at American Legion Post 26 and the same for Leon Manning, who asked about Bingo games at the legion.
“He wanted to know what we were enforcing, what was expected and to give him a timeline. He was very, very professional,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve got to hold up on the Bingo games.”
On the day of Gov. Reeves’ mandate, Monroe County had a total of 2,097 positive COVID-19 cases to date. The total number of deaths linked to people who tested positive for the virus was 78, and the number of cases linked to long-term care facilities was 176, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The total number of deaths associated to long-term care facilities was 52.
According to Dec. 7’s report from the state department of health, the total number of positive numbers to date for the county was 2,236, and the number associated with deaths and long-term care facilities cases remained the same.
Flare-ups were reported at local schools, and for last week Amory High School and the entire Aberdeen School District switched to virtual learning, in lieu of their tradition and hybrid models. Due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases at Aberdeen High School, the district chose extend virtual learning for the weeks of Dec. 7-11 and 14-18 and Jan. 5-8. It also paused all extracurricular activities through Dec. 18.
Some churches throughout the county opted to suspend in-person worship as well and move to Facebook Live services as they did when in the spring. Additionally, a community worship service scheduled for Dec. 15 at James Creek M.B. Church in Aberdeen is canceled.