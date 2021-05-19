After months of adjusting to the new normal of School Year 2020-2021, local high schools’ upcoming graduation ceremonies will provide a traditional approach to ending students’ time in grade school.
Hatley High School’s graduation will host a 6 p.m. ceremony May 20 on the football field.
As long as the ceremony is on the football field, no vouchers will be required. In the event of inclement weather, however, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium, and each graduating senior will be allotted six tickets for guests.
There are 61 members of Hatley’s graduating class. The class valedictorian is Sommer Buckner, and the salutatorian is Harley Kent.
Smithville High School’s graduation ceremony will follow at 8 p.m. May 20. The ceremony is planned to be held at the football field, with the dome as a backup location in the event of inclement weather. As of press deadline, there were no requirements for attendance vouchers.
There are 33 seniors in Smithville’s Class of 2021. Cody Johnson is this year’s valedictorian, and Elijah Gregory is salutatorian.
Amory Christian Academy’s graduation ceremony will be May 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Amory 1st Free Will Baptist Church sanctuary. There are four graduating seniors, with Taylor Braxton as valedictorian and Hunter Keeton as this year’s salutatorian.
Hamilton High School will also hold its ceremony May 21 at 7 p.m. on the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be held inside the gym. There is no voucher system, even if it’s moved indoors. If it has to be held indoors, masks are required.
Ross Stark will film the ceremony to be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be sent through the school, and anyone interested in it may call the high school office at 343-8307.
There are 43 members of Hamilton’s senior class. Grayson Cockerham is valedictorian, and Emma Kate Pounders and Payton Atkins are the salutatorians. Senior Belle Frantz will sing the National Anthem before the ceremony.
Nettleton High School’s graduation will be May 22 at BancorpSouth Arena at 9 a.m. There are no attendance restrictions or tickets required for the graduation ceremony.
There are 73 graduating seniors. This year’s valedictorian for Nettleton is Viviann Housley, and Kelley Peters is salutatorian.
Aberdeen High School’s Class of 2021 will graduate May 25 at 7 p.m. at Lester Miley Stadium. In the event of bad weather, it will moved inside to the school’s gymnasium.
Each of the 53 members of the senior class will be allotted 12 tickets for guests. Masks are required, and families are asked to sit together, with social distancing between groups.
Amory High School’s graduation is also May 25 at 7 p.m. at Longenecker Field. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the school’s auditorium. As of press deadline, no determination had been made as to the how many tickets will be allotted to each senior in case it is moved into the auditorium.
Amory has 97 members in its graduating class. Yen Nhi Nguyn is valedictorian, and Reece Cantrell is salutatorian.
Oak Hill Academy’s ceremony was May 14 on the football field, with two members of its class of 21 graduates being from Monroe County.