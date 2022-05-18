High schools serving Monroe County students will send off the class of 2022 with graduation ceremonies in the coming days.
Hatley High School’s graduation will be held May 19 at 6 p.m. on the football field, with the basketball gym as a backup in case of rain. There are 85 graduates in this year’s class. The class’ co-valedictorians are McKenzie Davis and Jonathan Savage, and the salutatorian is Mackenzie Nevins. Savage is also the STAR Student.
Smithville High School’s 46 seniors will graduate May 19, with the ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. Smithville’s valedictorian and STAR Student is Adam Harmon, and Chloe Summerford is the salutatorian.
Amory Christian Academy’s graduation ceremony is May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Amory 1st Freewill Baptist Church. The school has six members in its senior class. Valedictorian is Audrey Mitchell, and salutatorian is Allison Underwood.
Hamilton High School will host its graduation ceremony May 20 at 7 p.m. on the football field. There are 37 members of the school’s class of 2022. Co-valedictorians are Melba Jones and Sara Vonkanel, and the salutatorian is Mollie Cockerham. Cockerham is also the school’s STAR Student.
Nettleton High School will also host its graduation May 20 at 7 p.m., with the ceremony on the football field. There are 96 members of this year’s senior class. Nettleton’s valedictorian is Blake Williamson, and the salutatorian is Annalyn Housley. Payne McDaniel is STAR Student.
Aberdeen and Amory high schools will both have their graduation ceremonies May 24 at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen’s graduation is planned to be held on the football field. This year’s class has 89 students. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced during May 20's awards day.
Amory’s graduation will be held on the football field. There are 95 seniors in this year’s class. This year’s valedictorian is Will McComb, and the salutatorian is Reese Griffith. McComb is also this year’s STAR Student.
Both Oak Hill Academy and CREo School had their graduation ceremonies May 13. Oak Hill’s Class of 2022 includes four Monroe County students. CREo’s inaugural graduating class had six members.
Aberdeen's Pentecostal Christian Academy also graduated its first senior, Malia Luker, May 15.
For senior photos, profiles on this year’s STAR Students and STAR Teachers and more information, check out this year’s MC senior magazine in this week’s edition of the Monroe Journal.