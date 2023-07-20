In previous weeks, Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton Main Street associations had the opportunity to collaborate with nationally known community branding specialist Ben Muldrow during a series of workshops.
Made possible because of grants through the Mississippi Main Street Association and the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, new logos will help promote the local agencies and several popular Monroe County events.
The “Grow, Revise & Share” project enabled 23 Designated Main Street communities throughout north Mississippi to create newer looks. Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett said it goes well with the push for small town revitalization.
For a couple of local Main Street associations, it gave the opportunity to tweak and build upon recently created logos.
Following a 2020 visit with a Mississippi Main Street resource team, Nettleton Main Street introduced new logos, which were revamped during the recent workshop.
“With anything, people visualize things. Whenever you see the N for Main Street, people know that’s Main Street and I think it helps people want to participate more because they know it’s a good group to work with. Branding means a lot,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
Each design is specific to its community. Amory Main Street’s identity, for example, mirrors a common sight for the city – its railroad heritage.
“I see the black and white pictures of when we used to have trade days, so it really takes you back to the reason we were able to have them. It was because of the railroad and the people it brought in that they had to create the town of Amory and have the commerce area we have, which was Main Street,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
The image of the Aberdeen Main Street Depot is illustrated for staples, such as its farmers market. The new designs are updates from Main Street’s steamboat logo dating back to the 1990s.
“Lindsey Harris, who is from Aberdeen, worked with this, and thought it would be good to add ‘A Sweet Place to Love’ to one of the designs. We also have designs promoting our historic heritage,” Tackett said.
During his visits, Muldrow had input from Main Street boards and members of the communities to come up with designs specific to each town. Logos were created to promote Amory’s ChiliFest and spring open house, Aberdeen’s Mardi Gras and Movies at the Magnolias and Nettleton’s First Saturday and Light Up Nettleton events, among other events.
The designs add more modern fonts and a range of color options.
In his research, Muldrow found a signature of Nettleton founder, George Nettleton, online and incorporated it into fonts for the new designs. Burcham said the N in his signature is coincidentally similar to the city’s N logo created in 2020.
“People have gotten adjusted to it. When they see the circle with the N, they know that’s Main Street. Now that he has revamped it, it’s more visual than it was,” she said. “We’ve incorporated that with the city’s logo, and we’re connected with the city more.”
Amory Main Street previously received a grant through the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce for both a new logo through Vitality South and website before receiving the more recent grant.
“It goes all the way from wayfinding signs to merch that we can have to newsletters and logos. We got a lot of neat stuff and are slowly starting to implement it into our social media sites and adding it to our website,” Riddle said. “It will help us have a cohesive visual so when people look around town, they know it’s Main Street doing it and we have our own separate identity. They’ll also be able to know what events we host and projects we have going on, so it will be more recognizable to the community.”
Main Street directors expressed appreciation for this opportunity and others through bigger organizations.
“We’re really excited to be growing as the small organization we are. We’re happy to have these opportunities Mississippi Main Street provides us with that we’re able to take advantage of to grow our brand and grow our downtown, which grows Amory all together,” Riddle said.
Nettleton is looking ahead to new welcome signs with the new branding through a $100,000 Mississippi Main Street grant.
