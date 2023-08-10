AMORY – Representatives from educational nonprofit Stormwise met with local leaders associated with tornado recovery Aug. 1 to discuss best practices to assess and communicate needs and prepare for volunteers as the county continues to rebound from March 24’s storm.
Stormwise teaches communities impacted by natural disasters how to communicate needs to different resources willing to help, and CEO Matthew Topper said momentum leads to more momentum.
“People want to be involved where things are happening. If you continue to have meetings, big budgets, visions and nothing is getting done, nobody is going to help. It’s going to stall. There has to be movement,” he said.
The main focus of local recovery is bringing those impacted by the tornado back to their homes. Eight Days of Hope plans to return to Monroe County in the near future for a rebuilding effort.
“The goal is to not always rely on just one group because one group is never enough. They are an incredible resource but they’re only one and there are hundreds out there. We want to set you up to encompass all of them to work,” said Liz Abdalla, Stormwise chief operations officer.
Topper said it’s important for the community to act as a good host as it builds a pipeline with other volunteer groups looking to assist, stressing the need of telling Monroe County’s story.
“There are groups that want to come here right now. They don’t know who to talk to, they don’t know where to stay so they’re just going to stay where they are. We want to mobilize that, and that’s what building a construction pipeline looks like,” he said.
Stormwise Chief Development Officer Braylon Harris said in many cases, people from smaller communities say they don’t have the resources, such as skills and funds, to help themselves.
“There’s a way to assess what you really have. In all our experience, whether it’s in a small town or a large town, a proper assessment makes people realize they have more than what they thought they have,” he said. “Your greatest asset is your people. One of the things we have in the south is the average man and woman have some awesome skills that can be leveraged in part of the recovery that can be turned into volunteer hours that can be turned into money.”
Harris talked about the importance of networking during the recovery process. He also suggested a local service day ahead of Eight Days of Hope’s deployment to test the county’s system to accommodate volunteers after it’s in place.
In recapping tornado damage, Amory Mayor Corey Glenn said 1,477 homes and businesses were either moderately or severely damaged inside the city limits, 2,200 of the city’s utility poles were destroyed, and several families who resided at Moore Manor are still displaced.
“We’re in the recovery phase right now and think we’re doing an okay job with it,” he said. “Two-thirds of our community was somewhat destroyed. As far as the debris side, we removed a little over half a million cubic yards of debris from the city.”
Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan, who serves District 5, talked about needs in rural areas impacted by the tornado.
“People in the rural area feel like they’re not on an equal playing level with the city. They feel like for years they’ve been left out. It looks better than it has been, but we always have to start somewhere. In the rural areas, we have people struggling as far as finances are concerned. They just do not have the resources and didn’t have them from the beginning. Since this storm has come, it has made it even worse,” he said.
Topper said natural disasters are indiscriminate, and there are opportunities for people to join together to rebuild.
“The best-case scenario is because the disaster destroyed so much commonly utilized infrastructure and there’s a common experience across the county, that everyone comes together in a way they never have before,” he said, citing examples of how response to separate natural disasters in Louisiana bridged racial and religious gaps.
