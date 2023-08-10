mcj-2023-08-09-news-stormwise-meeting

Stormwise Chief Executive Officer Matthew Topper, left, responds to comments by Amory Mayor Corey Glenn regarding tornado recovery during an Aug. 1 meeting at City Hall.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Representatives from educational nonprofit Stormwise met with local leaders associated with tornado recovery Aug. 1 to discuss best practices to assess and communicate needs and prepare for volunteers as the county continues to rebound from March 24’s storm.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you