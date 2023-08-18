ABERDEEN- People from a host of denominations sent up prayers last week for the beginning of the school year.
Several pastors met at Aberdeen's Food Giant in the early morning of Aug. 7 before breaking into groups to visit multiple schools throughout Monroe County, including Aberdeen Elementary School, Belle-Shivers Middle School’s lower and upper grade-level buildings, Aberdeen High School and the district’s central office. At 6:30 that evening, church members from various churches prayed at eight different stations at Hamilton Attendance Center.
While Hamilton’s prayer walk is a longstanding tradition, last week’s outreach was a first for Aberdeen.
“They all need to see we’re supporting them and there’s a higher force to protect them throughout the year to keep out all those evil spirits," said Pastor Danny Gladney of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. "We want the first day of the year to start out like this and have the whole rest of the year follow suit."
He noted churches in neighboring cities, such as Starkville Louisville and West Point, have prayed for their local schools for years. In fact, it was Starkville Alex Romanoffe who presented the idea to him.
Each group’s time at the schools and Food Giant included a psalm, scripture and prayer.
Last semester, the Aberdeen School District hosted a pastor’s appreciation breakfast, which aimed to build on community partnerships with the school district. Gladney reached out to attendees of the breakfast, along with other local pastors, to participate last week.
“It’s a message that we’ll be visible and will support them throughout the entire year,” he said.
Several local pastors will meet later this month to devise goals and plan the next outing for Aberdeen’s schools.
At Hamilton, roughly 50 people broke into groups to pray over buses, high school classrooms, the gym, library, elementary school, cafeteria, flagpole and athletics fields. In the process, participants prayed for the safety and success of students, teachers and staff for the new school year.
“There’s been a lot of times when we only saw 20 or 25, so the fact we have this many people come and pray is a blessing," said Bro. Justin West, minister of music and youth and associate pastor of Hamilton Baptist Church. "God hears our prayers, especially when we’re in one place together collectively putting our hands to the sidewalk and prayer in Jesus’ name. I can’t think of another time in history when our school needs to be protected by prayer than they do right now.”
He has served at the church for the past six years and said this year’s prayer walk had the most youth participation from most every church he’s ever witnessed.
“The Bible says anything you want, you ask it of God and ask it in faith," West said. "There’s power in prayer when God’s people come together. When we’re asking for the same thing in Jesus’ name, that gives more power to the words we pray when people agree. When people are asking for the same things in the power of prayer, I think God honors that."
Hamilton Attendance Center had a kickoff meeting for its Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter the first week of school and plans for the school year include enhancing the school’s Fellowship of Christian Students.
