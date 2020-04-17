Monroe County’s number of coronavirus deaths now stands at six, while four new positive cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 58.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the latest deaths were a 62-year-old male and a 60-year-old female who both had underlying health issues.
The county’s third, fourth, fifth and sixth deaths were reported Monday, Wednesday and Friday of this week. Gurley said the fifth and sixth coronavirus victims were the youngest to date, with the other four being in their 80s and 90s.
He is making the information available to remind the public of the importance of staying vigilant and taking care of themselves through Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order, which is now extended to April 27.
Through Friday’s report, Monroe County maintains northeast Mississippi’s highest number of positive coronavirus cases.
New information included in Friday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health details a breakdown of positive cases as broken down by race.
Of Monroe County’s 58 cases, 31 were reported through Caucasians and 15 through African-Americans, while two were listed in the ‘Other’ category, and 10 were listed as being ‘Under investigation.’
Through Friday’s report, Mississippi had 169 positive cases of COVID-19, which is a decrease of Wednesday and Thursday’s reports, which each indicated more than 250 new positive cases.
The state’s total number of deaths is 140, with 11 new cases reported Friday, and the total number of positive cases is 3,793.
For more MSDH data, click on https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.