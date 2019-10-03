NETTLETON – Britney Whitfield has heard good things about Nettleton and is happy to be one of its newest residents. The mother of two children received the keys to her new home, built by volunteer effort through Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, last week as part of a dedication ceremony.
“When I was younger, my godmother did Habitat for Humanity. When I got older, I got interested and thought, ‘Maybe I’ll try.’ Once I get done paying, it will be mine forever. It’s hard to be a homeowner. It’s a hard process but not as bad as everyone thinks,” she said.
This is the third Habitat for Humanity home built in a row alongside Front Avenue, and a fourth house will be built next door. Through the past decade, HomeStretch Furniture has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for nine builds and will sponsor the next one too.
“We ask every one of our employees to do some volunteer work once a year. F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry is a big deal for us. Between Habitat and the food pantry, they put in four hours of volunteer work, and everyone enjoys it,” said HomeStretch President Skipper Holliman.
Construction on Whitfield’s house began in April. In addition to HomeStretch employees, a group of retired men worked every Tuesday, several local volunteers, church groups and Air Force Academy cadets and Oakland University students also joined in the build, according to Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Michelle Shepherd.
“It was all awesome everyone came out because they want to better other people and families. I thought it was a blessing they wanted to come out and volunteer on a Saturday,” Whitfield said.
Shepherd said applications will be taken soon for the next Habitat for Humanity home in Nettleton.
She encourages anyone who wants to volunteer to contact the office at 346-4935 or sign up through Volunteer Northeast Mississippi at www.volunteernems.galaxydigital.com/.