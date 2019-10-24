From haunted houses to trunk-or-treats, the Halloween spirit will take hold of Monroe County communities in the coming days more than it has in previous years.
For the brave at heart, haunted houses in Amory, Nettleton and Smithville will provide the scare factor.
The Haunted Forest, located at 30074 Metts Rd. in Nettleton, combines a hayride with a haunted trail. Proceeds from the event benefit the Mississippi Heat 12-under softball team. It’s open Oct. 25, 26 and 31 from 7 p.m. until. It opened last weekend and it can be found on Facebook by searching The Haunted Trail, Nettleton.
“So far we’ve gotten really good reviews,” said volunteer Chasity Nichols. “Mississippi Heat is a traveling team, so we wanted to do something to raise funds so we decided to do this.”
Guests of the Haunted Forest can expect plenty of surprises and scares.
On Oct. 25, 26 and 31 and Nov. 1 and 2 from 6:30 p.m. until, Dinger Nation, alongside the Highway 45 bypass in Nettleton, will be transformed into Haunted Nation. The 7,000 square-foot haunted house also opened last weekend. Admission is $7 for children and $10 for adults, and proceeds benefit Dinger Nation’s four baseball and softball teams.
“I’ve been to spook houses that you’ve just walked through. If you spend $7 or $10, you want to get your money’s worth out of it,” said owner Daniel Carroll. “We can tone it down for the younger kids. For the adults, we said we’re going to turn it up.”
Haunted Nation has been under construction since early September, and it features characters such as Pennywise from “It,” Michael Myers and Leatherface. More information can be found by searching Dinger Nation Nettleton/Pontotoc on Facebook.
Haunted Hollow, being held Oct. 26 from 7 until 10 p.m. at Smithville Community Center, will offer attendees chances to live out scary movie and TV themes through recreated iconic scenes of “Happy Death Day,” “Friday the 13th,” “The Purge,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Strangers” and “Halloween.”
“Nobody has ever really done movie scenes. They’ve done zombies and things like that. I love ‘The Purge’ and ‘The Strangers’ and came up with the idea of recreating iconic scenes,” said organizer Bud Allbritton, Jr.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children, who must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions will be available for $1, and there are opportunities for people to have their photos taken with their favorite characters for $5.
All proceeds benefit Smithville Free Will Baptist Church. The event page can be found on Facebook by searching Halloween Haunt Smithville, Mississippi.
For the little monsters and up
Several events in the coming days will give children and adults chances to dress as their favorite characters while having some Halloween fun.
Following success from last year’s pet parade in downtown Aberdeen, dogs dressed in costume will lead off the revival of an old tradition Oct. 26 with the return of the Boo Parade. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Main Street clock near the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets and will end at City Hall.
“We had a great turnout for the pet parade last year and are looking forward to celebrating Halloween downtown,” said organizer Toni Reece. “I invite all children and all ages and even adults to come dressed in their best Halloween costume.”
She said all of the animals for the pet parade need to be dressed up in costumes and leashed.
As far as trunk-or-treats, the Aberdeen School District will host its annual event Oct. 29 beginning at 4:30 p.m. near the Aberdeen High School softball field.
Hamilton will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the little league fields. Trunks must be ready to go by 6:45 p.m. People bringing children are asked to park in back areas, and trunks will be set up in the front parking lot. Drivers are urged to be extremely cautious due to the number of children.
Centered near Frisco Park, Amory Main Street’s ChiliFest Oct. 29 will offer a number of activities throughout the evening. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. with the 2nd Annual Beta Sigma Phi: Epsilon Nu Witches Ride on Main Street.
The Betas will also sponsor a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 until 8 p.m. near Frisco Park. Several individuals, businesses and organizations will give out candy through the event.
“It’s really our favorite local event. If you want to see what a close-knit, family-friendly community Amory is, this is the event to come to. We want to have a night where our families have something fun to do without having to travel out of town. There will be plenty going on, and this is why we love Amory because everyone comes together to make this happen,” said Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict of Amory ChiliFest.
In addition to a DJ providing music, ChiliFest will also feature a live performance by Memphis Jones at 6 p.m.
“We were really excited about him coming since he’s an international artist. He was really excited about Amory and loved downtown,” said Benedict, who encourages people to bring chairs and blankets.
A chili cook-off will feature 24 booths, and adults can purchase $10 wristbands for chili samples. It’s $5 for children 12 and younger, but children with $10 kids zone wristbands can do the chili tasting for free.
For those not interested in chili, concessions such as hotdogs and nachos will also be available, and Hometown Pizza will be selling pizza.
There will be a homemade market with items such as T-shirts, wood crafts, kettle corn, cotton candy and other sweets. The kids zone will include inflatables, a touch-a-truck and meet and greets with characters.
River Birch Golf Course will offer an interactive event with children with its new golf pro, and the Amory Humane Society will have games in the park.
On Halloween, Aberdeen’s AT&T location at the Upper Deck will host a trunk-or-treat from 3 until 5:30 p.m. There will be prizes for best costume and treats for children.