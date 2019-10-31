Ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes will be out in full force Halloween, and local law enforcement wants parents and the public to be cautious of trick-or-treaters and mindful of safety aspects of the holiday.
Both Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle and Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long stressed the need for adult supervision with children trick-or-treating.
“We don’t want to send the kids out without chaperones. We want to make sure that the kids walking the streets need to be supervised by an adult,” Randle said. “Be careful because there could people out there who are grabbing kids. Human trafficking could be done during this time, as well as holidays, but especially you don’t know who’s who. The kids could easily be snatched and grabbed.”
Randle also stressed for parents to check candy before children start eating it.
“Not to say anything’s going to be done to it or that it’s going to be sabotaged, but it would definitely help to notify of where they’re getting it from,” Randle said of the event of anyone tampered with candy.
Through neighborhoods and streets, drivers need to be extra cautious.
“My biggest thing is traffic. People should realize this is a higher foot traffic time for children,” Long said. “The speed limit may be 30 on a city street but if there are several pedestrians and you’re going 35 and zooming in the middle, that’s not a good recipe.”
In such scenarios, offenders could be charged with reckless and careless driving offenses.
“Have someone to go with them with a flashlight and high visibility clothing. When loading and unloading children, pay attention to the traffic,” Long said of trick-or-treating.
Because of the fact they’re self contained, Long likes the trunk-or-treat concept many churches and communities host like the ones in Aberdeen, Amory and Hamilton Tuesday night.
Randle said vandalism on Halloween isn’t as common as it once was in Aberdeen.
“With rolling yards, we try not to take the fun out of things but at the same time, people get upset nowadays than consider it to be fun,” he said. “Throwing eggs and breaking property is considered vandalism, and you can be charged if caught.”
Long advises parents and teenagers to use common sense for Halloween.
“Make sure you’re watching over pre-teens and teens and make sure they’re responsible for what they’re doing,” Long said.