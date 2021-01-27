HAMILTON – Hamilton lost one of its pillar community members Jan. 21 with the passing of Bill Thompson, 81, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
He founded of the community’s longstanding businesses, Thompson’s Welding in 1972, and he and his wife, Evelyn, were instrumental in opening Crossroads Shell. He also opened the area of Cross Creek Drive across Highway 45 up for commercial development.
Thompson was also instrumental in starting little league baseball programs in Hamilton and he was an active member of Hamilton First United Methodist Church.
He and Evelyn were previous recipients of Hamilton Appreciation Day’s Citizens of the Year Award.
Thompson’s Welding is an employer for dozens of people, and its legacy is now evident in NexGen Crane & Rigging. In its nearly 50 years, Thompson’s Welding has come to provide welding services at a number of local industries in Monroe County and the Golden Triangle.