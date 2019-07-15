HAMILTON – Hamilton’s boat ramp will be closed for seven to 10 days from Monday, July 15 due to dredging by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. According to Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay, the corps will be pumping out sand in the area.
Hamilton boat ramp temporarily closing for dredging
Ray Van Dusen
