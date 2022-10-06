djr-2022-10-07-news-daycare-videos

Videos filmed at Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning in September and earlier this week led to the termination of four employees who collaborated in scare tactics for children deemed as being bad in classrooms.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

HAMILTON - Four employees of a Hamilton daycare have been fired after a video of them scaring children at the facility went viral on Facebook.

