The 2020 Mississippi Spelling Bee airs on MPB Television March 23 at 2:30 p.m. This annual event sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Educators is the state finals for the 93rd Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.
Monroe County will be represented by Hamilton Elementary School fifth-grader Seth Burnette. After a back-and-forth round at the Monroe County Spelling Bee in January, he correctly spelled “Solace” to advance to state competition.
The Mississippi Spelling Bee was held at the MPB Television studios in Jackson on March 10.
For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org.