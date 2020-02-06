ABERDEEN – From “Sniffle” to “Solace,” Monroe County’s top fifth- through eighth-grade spellers tested their skills Jan. 28 in the Monroe County Spelling Bee, held this year at Aberdeen High School’s Little Theater.
After a little more than an hour of competition, Hamilton Elementary School fifth-grader Seth Burnett was declared the winner after correctly spelling “Solace,” following back-and-forth spellings with Hatley sixth-grader Owen Williams, who was the first alternate.
Hamilton sixth-grader Alivia Hartley was second alternate.
“We know they’re phenomenal spellers. Otherwise, they couldn’t be here,” said Aberdeen School District Academics Officer Temeka Shannon during the introduction.
Robert Byars, communications director for the Lee County School District, was the spelling bee’s pronouncer, and judges were Zellerie Cox of Belle-Shivers Middle School, Amy Jones of Amory High School and Sylvia Faulkner of Hamilton High School.
While rounds one and two began with words such as “Sniffle,” “Broth,” “Foolishness” and “Siblings,” words later in competition such as “Absorptive” and “Brayed” tripped up contestants. The ding of the bell signified misspelled words and the ends of contestants’ time on stage.
“Haughty” was the last word leading into Burnett, Williams and Hartley’s time on stage as the top three contestants.
While not all the spellers listed in the program were present at the spelling bee, overall top spellers in the county were fifth-graders, Drew Mitchell, Kiersten Ware and alternate Braelynn Hoskins of Smithville; Riley Stark, Gabreona Wilson and alternate Salem Thompson of Amory; Burnett, Woods Gramling and Josie Atkins of Hamilton; Dawson Richardson, Bella Jones and alternate Eli Pitre of Hatley; and Emory Daniel, Danarius Garth and alternate Grace Eckford of Aberdeen.
Sixth-graders listed were Eason Pearce and Riley Eaton of Smithville; Lyla Criddle and Isaiah Smith of Amory; Hartley, Alyssa Boeke and alternate Myles Self of Hamilton; Carson Summerford, Bree McBunch and Williams, who was an alternate, of Hatley; and Latavia Jackson, Jayden Buchanan and alternate Malcolvius Clay of Aberdeen.
Seventh-graders were Mayala Sloan of Smithville; Garrett Vanyperen, Sophia Martin and alternate Colter Gruchy of Amory; Kaylee Joslin, Ally Burroughs and Kalem Hall of Hamilton; Libby Gosa, Riley Ross and alternate Angel Christian of Hatley; and Jordan Moore, Haley Donaldson and alternate Steve Howard of Aberdeen.
Rounding out the county’s top spellers were eighth-graders, Aleena Gregory and Cooper Thomas of Smithville; Libby Gordan, Anna Claire Tutor and alternate Paxton Wall of Amory; Ethan West, Abigail Gill and Garrett Gordan of Hamilton; Sierra Lochala, Aiden Mohler and alternate Nathan Darby of Hatley; and Trinity Harris, Emileigh Matthews and alternate Jemarcus Loggan of Aberdeen.
Burnett is now set to move on to compete in the Mississippi Spelling Bee being held March 10 in Jackson and airing on Mississippi Public Broadcasting.