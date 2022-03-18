HAMILTON – A couple of years ago, Emma Kate Pounders took her first trip to Walt Disney World in quite a while with her family. It was so good, she and a group of friends went back a few months later on a spontaneous trip, which was planned two days beforehand.
Next semester, she will live out the Disney experience every single day for five months. Pounders was recently accepted into the Disney College Program.
“You go for the experience so it’s like you’re a little kid again,” she said of the previous trips. “With the first trip, I had heard about the college program but I wasn’t thinking that much about it. When I got home from that trip, I researched it. On the second trip, everywhere I was...even the custodial workers, you look and they’re sweeping leaves into a Minnie head or a Mickey head. My mom asked what will happen if I get placed somewhere I don’t like. Wherever you get placed, you have fun,” she said.
Pounders first learned of the Disney College Program during her junior year at Hamilton High School. She is now a freshman at Mississippi College majoring in marketing.
She applied for a Disney internship last semester and completed a web-based interview but was wait-listed. When the application process began this semester, she applied on the first day and was accepted two weeks later.
“I was in my dorm room by myself and I got an email from the Disney College Program and I thought it would say I had to do the interview again. I opened it up and it said I was accepted. I literally threw my phone into the wall and screamed. I was so excited,” she said.
Her internship will be Aug. 1 through Jan. 5, 2023, and she’ll be notified a few weeks ahead of leaving of what her work assignment will be. While she’s still weighing future career options, working at Disney is a possibility.
Aside from the internship experience, Pounders already has a bucket list of activities she’d like to do.
“When I went with my family a couple of years ago, I went into it excited about all the rides because I hadn’t been in so long. When we got there, the rides were fun but then we did the character breakfast, and I went to the Beast’s castle and I was in Heaven. Just seeing all the princesses and the characters, it takes you back,” Pounders said.
The timing of her internship aligns with Walt Disney World’s Halloween and Christmas festivities, which will be a first for Pounders.
All together, she has been to Disney World probably four times but has always been obsessed with the characters and movies.
“My favorite princess has always been Belle because she was the only one with brown hair so she looked like me and she was the princess who loved to read, and I always loved to read. I was always obsessed with princesses so that’s what drew me into Disney,” Pounders said.