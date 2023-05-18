mcj-2023-05-17-news-taylor-medal

Hamilton High School graduate and Ole Miss senior Jaydan Ray is among the top one percent of students to have received a 2023 Taylor Medal. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her college career and will enroll in graduate school this fall.  

 COURTESY

HAMILTON – Of the 20,000-plus students enrolled at the University of Mississippi, Jaydan Ray, who graduated in a high school class comprised of 57 students, is among roughly 60 students who were awarded the university’s prestigious 2023 Taylor Medal.

