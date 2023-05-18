Hamilton High School graduate and Ole Miss senior Jaydan Ray is among the top one percent of students to have received a 2023 Taylor Medal. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her college career and will enroll in graduate school this fall.
HAMILTON – Of the 20,000-plus students enrolled at the University of Mississippi, Jaydan Ray, who graduated in a high school class comprised of 57 students, is among roughly 60 students who were awarded the university’s prestigious 2023 Taylor Medal.
It’s given to the top one percent of Ole Miss students each year.
“I think my main attributes are my academics. I’ve always studied super, super hard and have been lucky to maintain a 4.0 since being here at Ole Miss, which it can be hard but worth it,” said Ray, who graduated from Hamilton High School in 2019. “I’m always bad about selling myself short. When people ask what my GPA is and I say, ‘Ohhh, I have a 4.0 at the moment,’ and they say, ‘Wow, that’s a big deal,’ I say, ‘Doesn’t everybody have a 4.0?’
“I’m pretty bad about not giving myself credit when credit is due but think receiving the Taylor Medal will give me more confidence and excitement about continuing my school here at Ole Miss because they appreciate their students,” she added.
Ray also credits volunteerism and involvement through a number of affiliations, such as Indian Delegation, Phi Theta Kappa and Honor’s College at ICC and selection in the Chancellor’s Leadership Class at Ole Miss, in strengthening her resume to earn the Taylor Medal.
The senior majored in business management with future aspirations of opening an online women’s boutique.
“I’ve always felt like with fashion, that was the one thing I could do with it what I wanted, impress people and stand out with people who didn’t know me. I’ve always loved clothes and style and would hope to help other girls and women one day feel beautiful and confident and express themselves with how they dress,” Ray said, adding she has worked at boutiques while attending college.
To further prepare for her career, Ray was accepted into Ole Miss’ Integrated Marketing Communications graduate program beginning this fall.
“The journalism department notified me they have awarded me with a graduate assistant position and said they give those to their most competitive students, so I was very excited to get that,” she said.
Ray credits preparation through advanced placement, honors and dual-credit courses at the Advanced Learning Center for helping her excel at Itawamba Community College and Ole Miss.
“It definitely prepared me, and I had a lot of amazing teachers that I still communicate with to this day. I have to give all the credit to the teachers at the ALC because they definitely prepared me and pushed me to go to ICC. I think I would have had a more difficult time going straight to Ole Miss rather than having a transition period at ICC,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.