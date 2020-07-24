Hamilton’s 2020 graduates were sent off with encouraging words from their principal Michelle Stevens, who addressed the time and opportunities lost during the coronavirus pandemic and wished them well for their future.
“This group has created a lot of memories. I am excited and proud as each of you begin the next chapter in your book of life,” Stevens said. “Losing the last fourth of your senior year to the virus was not what we had planned, but it’s definitely an experience that will affect our lives forever. You are made up of experiences and memories. All of the things that you have been through up to this point make you who you are, and the best part is that you’re not done yet.”
Valedictorian Andrew Welch and salutatorian Hannah Dickerson each addressed their classmates with speeches.
Welch challenged his classmates to invest in their happiness and illustrated three grand essentials to happiness in life: something to do, something to love and something to hope.
“Always follow your ambitions, and you will see your life become more complete. I can assure you that a happier life will follow very quickly behind. Nothing can replace the value of hard work and following through on one’s goals,” Welch said. “Love, more important still, everyone needs something or someone to love. Love makes life worth living and provides meaning.”
For the third pillar of faith, Welch used the example of Henry Ford, who made Ford Motor Company a success after 18 years of struggles and going bankrupt twice.
“There is nothing more resilient than faith. Having something to believe in can make a massive difference – the difference in someone’s life,” Welch said. “Every person needs something to believe in, a future to hope for, whether it be faith in God, faith in the future or even faith in bettering yourself.”
Dickerson spoke of the tragedies and challenges her class went through together from losing classmates throughout the years to enduring the tornado in 2019 to the early end to their senior year.
“Each of us has been a rock for one another, time and time again. Hardships such as these have and will continue to build our character, each playing a role in how we endure through trials to come,” she said. “All throughout the remainder of our lives, there will be times when we feel as if we can take on the world and everything is going according to plan. But at the bottom of every mountain, there is also a valley. There will be times when it is hard, and we have no idea how we will keep going, but we will.”
Dickerson also spoke of people entering each other’s lives for a reason, a season and a lifetime.
“To the people here for a reason, I am thankful for the lesson you taught me and how I use it to better myself for the future,” she said. “To the people here for a season, I will cherish the memories we made, whether they be good or bad. You played a large part in making me the person that I am today. To the people here for a lifetime, you are the people who have encouraged me when I doubted myself, the people who have been my rock, who have shown me tough love in order to push me farther than I knew I could go.”
Hamilton’s Class of 2020 included 45 graduates, with empty seats left for classmates Andrew Grimm and Gavin Toler, who both died in separate automobile accidents in 2018 and 2017 respectively.