A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Hamilton graduates wait to be seated as their classmate Elijah Ybarra rounds out the procession.
Hamilton High School graduate Kaden Smith gets ready to run to give a classmate a high five following May 20's ceremony.
Mark Melton glances at his diploma while returning to his seat.
Hamilton graduates toss their hats.
Graduates visit following the end of the ceremony.
Bailey Holloway and Faith Imel process to their seats for Hamilton's graduation ceremony.
Salutatorian Mollie Cockerham makes her way to the podium to give her commencement speech.
Hamilton graduates turn their tassels.
Hamilton co-valedictorian Sara Vonkanel, middle, smiles as her classmates, Lowery Taylor and Rylie Escobar, go for hugs following graduation May 20.
Managing Editor
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 91F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 10:38 am
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.