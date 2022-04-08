HAMILTON – Hamilton High School is among 70 schools across the state recognized for preparing students to enroll and success in higher education, according to a news release last week from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).
The school earned its 2021 College Success Award through GreatSchools.org, a nonprofit which is the country’s leader in providing school information to parents and families, according to the MDE. Its College Success Award began in 2018.
This award follows the Hamilton High School Class of 2021’s 91.8 percent graduation rate, reported by the MDE in February. The state’s average for the class of 2021 was 88.4 percent, and Hamilton had Monroe County’s highest graduation rate and lowest dropout rate at 6.1 percent. The state average for dropout rates was 8.5 percent.
“It goes together. We take a team approach to our students. As far as the graduation part goes, we work on that here on our campus, but I can’t take away from the Advanced Learning Center and career and technical center having a lot to do with that. ALC prepares our kids for the advanced college-level courses and being successful at a two-year college to go to a four-year college. The career and technical center prepares those kids to go the vocational route,” said Hamilton Attendance Center Principal Michelle Stevens.
She added as a school, Hamilton shows students care beyond just grades.
“Academics are important but when we have kids that we notice that are going to drop out, we meet with that child to find out what we can do to help them graduate and understand every situation. A lot of kids have different things going on at home,” she said.
According to the Greatschools.org list, Hamilton was rated above average with an 8 out of 10. The data noted the school’s college enrollment rate is 77 percent, compared to the state average of 72 percent. Data also indicated 88 percent of Hamilton graduates complete their first year of college and return for a second year.
The school has a mentor program with every student and after every progress report and report card are released, they meet with mentors to discuss grades and ways to improve them. In addition to class sponsors, the principal, secretary, assistant teachers and school nurse have mentor groups.
“I think us being an attendance center and being on a K-12 campus is beneficial because we still have elementary teachers who still check on our older kids. It’s everybody,” Stevens said. “Even the kids who are involved in athletics, we encourage our staff to come to ball games and support the kids and let them know they care everything about them, not just the academic portion of it.”
She said the team approach helps develop a school-wide culture that will continue to deliver positive results. For the class of 2020, Hamilton High School had a 100 percent graduation rate, and the Monroe County School District overall ranked in the state’s top three graduation rates that year.
Students are also held accountable to make sure they’re doing their part to succeed.
“That’s a life lesson to be responsible also,” Stevens said.
The MDE stated Mississippi schools recognized for 2021 College Success Award are among 1,838 high schools from 25 states that demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year college; are ready for college-level coursework; and persist on to their second year. School, district and state education leaders in these 25 states were undeterred by the pandemic’s challenges and provided the critical data transparency needed to help communities understand paths to success from high school to college, according to the press release.