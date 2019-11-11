HAMILTON – Hamilton Attendance Center’s Future Farmers of America program continues to grow and along with it has come an increase in support, most recently by the formation of the Hamilton FFA Alumni and Supporters.
A contribution from the committee that organizes the annual Monroe County Ag Night took care of the group’s state and national fees. Since then, the alumni and supporters group has been trying to take care of future student needs.
“This will help them have funds for competitions and costs for trips and events,” said committee member Tiffany Markham. “I saw the growth in the program last year, and it made me want to get more involved to help.”
Hamilton’s FFA chapter has events and competitions planned for January and February.
The first fundraiser resulted in the sale of 400 chrysanthemums. Hamilton student Isabel Baty was awarded a $50 check for being the top seller, which she immediately donated back to the group.
Another upcoming event supported by the group is a Nov. 12 womanless beauty review featuring Hamilton seventh- through 12th-graders.
“These supporters are showing the kids they’re just as good as the football team and they’re just as good as the band. They’re getting recognition outside of our circle,” said FFA sponsor Jennifer Terrell.
In addition to Markham, Jennifer Welch, Lesly Baggett and Tanya West serve on the alumni and supporters board. The group has approximately 30 members currently and anyone wishing to support can reach out to any board member or find more information on the Hamilton FFA Alumni and Supporters page on Facebook.
“We want to thank everyone for their support. Any donations are appreciated, and anything we raise is going back 100 percent to the students,” Markham said.