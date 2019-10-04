HAMILTON – Live entertainment, door prizes, a motorcycle ride and concessions are part of the events planned Oct. 5 at Hamilton Community Center, but its bigger purpose is to honor breast cancer survivors while spreading awareness of the disease.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with the motorcycle ride. There is no fee for the motorcycle ride, but participants typically purchase a sheet of breast cancer stamps from the Hamilton Post Office.
Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. Breast cancer survivors will be recognized at noon.
“I think with time and word of mouth, people have really heard about it more. Every year I make up a bag for each of the survivors with goodies in it. Last year I didn’t make enough bags, and it was sad that there were that many, but they’re survivors. That’s what hit me later – they were here; they beat it,” said organizer Jean Robinson.
The event attracted 15 breast cancer survivors last year, and Robinson expects more to attend Saturday.
“With the breast cancer awareness, I think people are going and getting their checkups and acting on a lump and something not normal. I think that’s the good thing about it. The awareness is getting out there more,” Robinson said.
She has close family connections to breast cancer survivors, including most recently her daughter-in-law.
Entertainment for Saturday’s event will be provided by Jason West of Hamilton Baptist Church, Emily Kennedy of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church and the Clark Family.
Representatives of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle will be onsite for blood pressure checks, and there will be a guest speaker.
In addition to door prizes, there will be drawings particularly for breast cancer survivors, including a grand prize with a spa package and limousine ride.