Monroe County Youth Court Officer Tyrone Heard speaks to Hamilton students about things, such as having a vape pen at school and sending inappropriate photos via cell phones, that could lead to offenses.
HAMILTON – Monroe County Youth Court Officer Tyrone Heard gave Hamilton Attendance Center students in grades six through 12 an idea of dangers and consequences associated with skipping school, smoking and using cell phones for inappropriate purposes during a May 12 program.
“It’s up to you now to do the right thing,” Heard told upperclassmen of being positive role models. “The kids on the elementary side look up to you, especially if you’re athletes. Those kids inspire to be like you one day.”
With the majority of students having cell phones, he discussed the severity that comes with making threats and sending inappropriate photos or videos via cell phones, which could lead to criminal charges.
“If it’s serious enough, you’ll go to a juvenile detention center for two days until they have a special hearing for you,” Heard said of making threats. “If you don’t want your business out there, don’t put it out there because you may wind up in youth court.”
He also warned about the possible addictions linked to vaping and how it can be a gateway to smoking cigarettes.
“If you resort to cigarettes, you may have organ damage down the road. If you start at 15 or 16, you might have cancer before you’re 40,” he said.
Heard also warned students of the dangers of laced fentanyl, which could lead to an overdose or seizure.
“If you get caught here at school with a vape, I’m going to make sure you have to come to our court and if you come to our court, you’ll have to go to a mandatory class with several sessions, then you’ll be put on probation for about six months or you may have to do community service,” he said. “If you get caught with THC in them, then you may be on probation for a year and you’ll be drug tested every time you come to the office so please don’t do it.”
He also explained delinquent child cases in which a minor runs away from home and doesn’t want to go to school or cooperate with his or her parents, which could lead to another youth court appearance.
“I get calls every day about kids who don’t want to go to school or run off. If you run off two or three times, we’ll put an ankle bracelet on you so we know where you are 24/7,” he said.
